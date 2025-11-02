Preview: Royals vs. Mariners, November 2nd - Game 7/72

Published on November 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (3-0-1-0, 7 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude their seven-game road stretch to open the 2025-26 regular season against the Maine Mariners on Sunday, November 2nd at 3:00 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena.

Opening Night on Nov. 8th, presented by Supportive Concepts for Families:

The Royals play their home opener, presented by Supportive Concepts For Families, at Santander Arena on Saturday, November 8th at 7:00 p.m. against Trois-Rivières. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Lions which concludes on Sunday, November 9 at 3:00 p.m.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game seven of the regular season a five-game win streak and six-game point streak (5-0-1) following a two-game series sweep of the Worcester Railers on Friday, October 31st in a shootout, 2-1, and Saturday, November 1st, 5-1.

Forward Massimo Rizzo leads the Royals in points (8) while forwards Jordan Frasca, Brandon Saigeon, Carson Golder and Kyle Haskins tie for the team lead in goals (3). Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (3-0-0-0) earned his second win in two starts to open the season with 33 saves on 34 shots faced against Worcetser on Friday, October 31st after wins in Greensboro on Friday, October 24th following a 32-save shutout, the sixth of his pro career, on Sunday, October 19th at Maine.

Previous Game Recap

Scouting the Mariners:

Maine has opened their regular season 3-1-1-1, 8 points and enter game six of their campaign on a four-game point streak (2-0-1-1) following back-to-back shootout affairs with the Adirondack Thunder split between Friday's Maine win and Saturday's Adirondack victory.

ECHL affiliates to the Boston Bruins (NHL) and Providence Bruins (AHL), Maine is led by first-year head coach in Maine, 5th in the ECHL overall Rick Kowalsky (138-122-28) who was a class of 2017 ECHL Hall of Fame inductee, AHL Coach of the Year in 2016 with the Albany Devils (2015-16) and ECHL Coach of the Year with the Trenton Devils (2008-09). As a player, he was a two-time ECHL All-Star and hoisted the Kelly Cup in his final season with Trenton Titans, as the team's captain, in 2005.

- All games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

-

Follow the Royals on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and subscribe to the email list to know when promotions and deals at all homes games this season goes live!







ECHL Stories from November 2, 2025

