Perets Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that goaltender Yaniv Perets has been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley.

Perets, 25, won his lone start for Lehigh Valley since his recall on Thursday, October 30th, stopping 26 of 29 shots faced in a Phantoms 4-3 overtime win at Hartford on Saturday, November 1st. Perets opened his third professional season with Reading, going 1-0-1 in two starts with a 6.28 goals-against average and .814 save-percentage.

The Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec native has posted an ECHL career 31-23-5 record, 2.93 GAA, .901 SV% and five shutouts between Norfolk (2023-24), Bloomington (2024-25) and Reading. In six AHL career games, four of which with the Chicago Wolves in 2024-25, the 6'1", 181-pound, left-handed catching netminder is 2-2-1 with a 3.71 GAA and .857 SV%. Perets has appeared in two NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes in relief stopping seven of eight NHL career shots faced.

Prior to his pro career, Perets was an NCAA Champion with Quinnipiac University in 2023 as a sophomore. The two-time ECAC Goaltender of the Year broke the NCAA D-1 Record for goals-against average as a freshman (1.17 GAA).

The Royals are at home on November 8th for Opening Night, presented by Supportive Concepts For Families, at Santander Arena at 7:00 p.m. against Trois-Rivières. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Lions which concludes on Sunday, November 9 at 3:00 p.m.







