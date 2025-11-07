Rush Game Notes: November 7, 2025 - Rush vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters

Published on November 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, play the second game of their three-game series against the Tahoe Knight Monsters. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Friday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush went on a 4-0 run to take a second-period lead, but fell to the Tahoe Knight Monsters in overtime, 5-4, on Wednesday. Jake McGrew put home the overtime winner with under two minutes remaining in the period on a hard centering pass from Mike O'Leary. The Rush turned things around after falling behind 2-0 in the first period. Ryan Wagner, Carter Wilkie, Cameron Buhl, and Blake Bennett all scored to vault Rapid City to a 4-2 lead. However, Tahoe came back with two in the third and ended the game late in OT.

A SECOND PERIOD TO REMEMBER

The second period on Wednesday was unquestionably the Rush's best period of the season and one of their best in recent memory. Including the final minute of the first period, Rapid City outscored Tahoe 4-0 and outshot them 19-4. The Rush allowed as many shots as they scored goals in a 20+ minute stretch, turning a multi-goal deficit into a multi-goal lead.

THAT'S THE WAGS WE KNOW

Ryan Wagner did not have a multi-point game this season until last Saturday in Allen. He now has back-to-back multi-point performances, with five points over his last two games. Wagner is tied for sixth in the ECHL with 10 points in 8 games, and is tied atop the league with 8 assists.

MORE FIRSTS

The Rush notched a couple of firsts on Wednesday. Ryan Wagner came through with their first 5-on-4 power play goal, and Cameron Buhl picked up their first shorthanded goal of the season.

WELCOME, ÉTIENNE

The Calgary Flames organization made a swap of defensemen yesterday. Étienne Morin was assigned to the Rush and will make his debut tonight. Morin, Calgary's 2023 second-round draft pick, has played two AHL games with the Wranglers so far. He won a QMJHL championship with Moncton last year. In a corresponding move, Simon Mack was called back up to the Wranglers.

HAVE TO FINISH

Third periods have been a mixed bag for the Rush this season. The last two games have seen Rapid City lead entering the third period but fall short at the end. The Rush fared well in those situations last year with a 20-1-3 record when leading after 40 minutes.

HONORING AN AMERICAN HERO

During the first intermission of Saturday's Veterans Appreciation Night game, the Rush organization will honor Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza, a U.S. Marine who was killed in Kabul during the evacuation of American troops in 2021. LCpl Espinoza's parents and two of his siblings will be in attendance.

The Rapid City Rush return home to face the Tahoe Knight Monsters on November 5th, 7th, and 8th! Saturday, November 8th is Veterans Appreciation Night presented by FourFront Design and Bluepeak Internet. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







