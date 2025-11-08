ECHL Transactions - November 7

Published on November 7, 2025







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 7, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Florida:

Ryan Naumovski, F

Maine:

Ryan Orgel, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Quinn Warmuth, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jackson Decker, D Placed on Reserve

Add Colby McAuley, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Brad Morrison, F Placed on Reserve

Atlanta:

Add Jack Robilotti, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Anthony Firriolo, D Placed on Reserve

Bloomington:

Add Noah Kane, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Brett Budgell, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Cincinnati:

Add Zack Trott, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Nick Carabin, D Placed on Reserve

Add Elijah Vilio, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Andrew Noel, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Adam Robbins, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Owen Cole, F Placed on Reserve

Florida:

Add Hunter Sansbury, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Kyle Neuber, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Jett Jones, F Assigned by Springfield

Add Ryan Naumovski, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Ben Brar, F Placed on Reserve

Greensboro:

Add Dalton Skelly, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jordan Biro, F Placed on Reserve

Idaho:

Delete Beni Halasz, G Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Arno Tiefensee, G Activated from Reserve

Indy:

Add Ryan Pitoscia, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Add William Ennis, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Ryan Pitoscia, F Traded to Jacksonville

Delete Connor Joyce, F Placed on Reserve

Add Holden Wale, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jacob LeGuerrier, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Jeremie Bucheler, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Tyson Feist, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Nick Grima, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Christian Sarlo, F Acquired from Maine

Iowa:

Delete Brandon Schultz, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Lucas Helland, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Jacksonville:

Add Ryan Pitoscia, F Acquired from Indy

Delete Garrett VanWyhe, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Jaden Condotta, D Placed on Reserve

Add Peter Tischke, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Michael Bullion, G Placed on Reserve

Add MacAuley Carson, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Kalamazoo:

Add Hunter Vorva, G Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Jonathan Lemieux, G Recalled by Abbotsford

Add Antonio Venuto, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Blake Christensen, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Jack Jaunich, F Placed on Reserve

Add Evan Dougherty, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Spencer Kennedy, F Placed on Reserve

Maine:

Add Ryan Orgel, D Activated from Reserve

Add Sebastian Vidmar, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Zackary Jones, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Christian Sarlo, F Traded to Indy

Norfolk:

Add Carson Musser, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Add German Yavash, F Activated from Reserve

Delete William Magnuson, D Placed on Reserve

Add Connor Fedorek, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jace Isley, F Placed on Reserve

Reading:

Add Yaniv Perets, G Assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Jake Willets, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Savannah:

Add Kirill Gerasimyuk, G Assigned from Charlotte by Florida Panthers

Delete Michael Simpson, G Placed on Reserve

Toledo:

Add Colin Swoyer, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Darby Llewellyn, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Bobby Russell, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Nathael Roy, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Darian Pilon, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jed Pietila, D Placed on Reserve

Tulsa:

Add Tyrell Goulbourne, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Jeffrey Faith, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Matt Koethe, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Roman Kinal, D Recalled by San Diego

Utah:

Add Ty Voit, F Activated from Reserve

Wheeling:

Add Tanner Andrew, F Signed ECHL SPC

Wichita:

Add Kyle Jeffers, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Lucas Vanroboys, F Recalled by San Jose Barracuda

Add Tyrone Bronte, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Kyle Jeffers, F Placed on Reserve

Worcester:

Add Matt Stief, D Activated from Reserve

Add Tanner Schachle, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Anthony Callin, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Riley Piercey, F Placed on Reserve

Add Riley Ginnell, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Porter Schachle, F Activated from IR 14 Day







