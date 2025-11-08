ECHL Transactions - November 7
Published on November 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 7, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Florida:
Ryan Naumovski, F
Maine:
Ryan Orgel, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Quinn Warmuth, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jackson Decker, D Placed on Reserve
Add Colby McAuley, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Brad Morrison, F Placed on Reserve
Atlanta:
Add Jack Robilotti, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Anthony Firriolo, D Placed on Reserve
Bloomington:
Add Noah Kane, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Brett Budgell, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Cincinnati:
Add Zack Trott, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Nick Carabin, D Placed on Reserve
Add Elijah Vilio, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Andrew Noel, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Adam Robbins, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Owen Cole, F Placed on Reserve
Florida:
Add Hunter Sansbury, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Kyle Neuber, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Jett Jones, F Assigned by Springfield
Add Ryan Naumovski, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Ben Brar, F Placed on Reserve
Greensboro:
Add Dalton Skelly, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jordan Biro, F Placed on Reserve
Idaho:
Delete Beni Halasz, G Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Arno Tiefensee, G Activated from Reserve
Indy:
Add Ryan Pitoscia, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Add William Ennis, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Ryan Pitoscia, F Traded to Jacksonville
Delete Connor Joyce, F Placed on Reserve
Add Holden Wale, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jacob LeGuerrier, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Jeremie Bucheler, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Tyson Feist, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Nick Grima, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Christian Sarlo, F Acquired from Maine
Iowa:
Delete Brandon Schultz, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Lucas Helland, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Jacksonville:
Add Ryan Pitoscia, F Acquired from Indy
Delete Garrett VanWyhe, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Jaden Condotta, D Placed on Reserve
Add Peter Tischke, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Michael Bullion, G Placed on Reserve
Add MacAuley Carson, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Kalamazoo:
Add Hunter Vorva, G Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Jonathan Lemieux, G Recalled by Abbotsford
Add Antonio Venuto, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Blake Christensen, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Jack Jaunich, F Placed on Reserve
Add Evan Dougherty, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Spencer Kennedy, F Placed on Reserve
Maine:
Add Ryan Orgel, D Activated from Reserve
Add Sebastian Vidmar, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Zackary Jones, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Christian Sarlo, F Traded to Indy
Norfolk:
Add Carson Musser, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Add German Yavash, F Activated from Reserve
Delete William Magnuson, D Placed on Reserve
Add Connor Fedorek, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jace Isley, F Placed on Reserve
Reading:
Add Yaniv Perets, G Assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Jake Willets, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Savannah:
Add Kirill Gerasimyuk, G Assigned from Charlotte by Florida Panthers
Delete Michael Simpson, G Placed on Reserve
Toledo:
Add Colin Swoyer, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Darby Llewellyn, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Bobby Russell, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Nathael Roy, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Darian Pilon, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jed Pietila, D Placed on Reserve
Tulsa:
Add Tyrell Goulbourne, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Jeffrey Faith, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Matt Koethe, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Roman Kinal, D Recalled by San Diego
Utah:
Add Ty Voit, F Activated from Reserve
Wheeling:
Add Tanner Andrew, F Signed ECHL SPC
Wichita:
Add Kyle Jeffers, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Lucas Vanroboys, F Recalled by San Jose Barracuda
Add Tyrone Bronte, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Kyle Jeffers, F Placed on Reserve
Worcester:
Add Matt Stief, D Activated from Reserve
Add Tanner Schachle, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Anthony Callin, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Riley Piercey, F Placed on Reserve
Add Riley Ginnell, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Porter Schachle, F Activated from IR 14 Day
ECHL Stories from November 7, 2025
- Keyser Stops 29 Shots to Blank Thunder, 2-0 - Wichita Thunder
- Gladiators Open Road Trip with 5-2 Victory in Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Blades Extinguish Komets 5-2 - Florida Everblades
- 'Clones Win Big, Defeat Heartlanders 9-2 on Shutout the Hate Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Americans Fall to Oilers 4-1 - Allen Americans
- Railers Lose Weekend-Opener 4-0 to Mariners - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Ignite, Beat Walleye Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fuel Shut out Bison 5-0 in First Home Win - Indy Fuel
- Admirals Cruise to Friday Night Victory over Adirondack - Norfolk Admirals
- Five-Round Shootout Produces Five Straight Wins for Wheeling - Wheeling Nailers
- Heartlanders Turned Away by Cyclones, 9-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Andreev's Hat Trick Propels Mariners into First Place - Maine Mariners
- Fuel Top Bison 5-0 - Bloomington Bison
- Walleye Comeback Falls Short in Friday Night Contest in Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Adirondack's Matt Salhany Scores in 4-1 Loss to Norfolk - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - November 7 - ECHL
- Canucks (AHL) Recall Loan of Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Perets Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Gerasimyuk Reassigned to Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Grizzlies Gameday: November 7, 2025 - Utah at Wichita - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Game Notes: November 7, 2025 - Rush vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Face Komets on Swampee's Birthday - Florida Everblades
- Americans Open Two-Game Series in Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Gargoyles Battle Back Late But Fall Short in Series Opener against Wheeling - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Thunder Holds off Grizzlies on Thursday Night for 6-4 Win - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Fall 6-4 at Wichita on Thursday Night - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.