Gargoyles Battle Back Late But Fall Short in Series Opener against Wheeling

Published on November 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles climbed back late in the third period, cutting a 3-0 deficit to 3-2, but the Wheeling Nailers held on and added an empty net goal to secure a 4-2 win in the opening game of a three-game series Thursday night at First Horizon Coliseum.

Wheeling opened the scoring in the first period and carried a 1-0 lead into the first intermission. The Nailers doubled their lead early in the second and extended it to 3-0 midway through the frame.

The Gargoyles found life late in the second period on the power play. Ethan Leyh won a faceoff clean to the slot for David Gagnon, who snapped a quick shot blocker side past Wheeling goaltender Jake Smith to make it 3-1.

Greensboro pushed back in the third and generated multiple chances early on the man advantage, but the Nailers killed off the opportunity. The Gargoyles were forced to the penalty kill twice in the middle of the frame and successfully shut down both chances to stay within two.

With just under four minutes to play, Deni Goure capitalized to make it 3-2. Greensboro immediately went back on the power play with a chance to tie, but Wheeling held strong and sealed the game with an empty net goal in the final minute to take the 4-2 victory.

"I thought puck management wasn't where it should be. Where we're at right now, I didn't think we competed hard enough to compete with Wheeling," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "We're working hard, and sometimes we're not working smart. I give Wheeling credit, they're difficult to play and they come fast. We have to get to our game, establish, and not wait until the end."

Jake Smith earned the win for Wheeling with 25 saves. Greensboro goaltender Connor Ungar turned aside 27 of 30 shots faced. The Gargoyles finished 1-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The two teams meet again Friday night for Game Two of the series.







