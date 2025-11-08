Americans Fall to Oilers 4-1
Published on November 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), opened a two-game weekend series Friday night at the BOK Center in Tulsa, and it was the Oilers putting the game away late with a 4-1 victory.
The Oilers struck first on Friday night with a pair of first period goals. The first one would come at the 6:41 mark and then again at 15:20 of the opening frame. The Americans cut into the lead late in the opening period as Michael Gildon fired one from the right circle that was stopped by the Oilers netminder Vyacheslav Buteyets, but the rebound came to Thomas Caron who poked it home for his second of the year to cut the lead to 2-1.
Neither team scored in the second frame as both goaltenders stood tall. The Oilers outshot the Americans 11-8 and held a 20-19 advantage in shots on net after forty minutes of play.
The Oilers put the game away late in the final period, scoring a pair of goals. Former Allen defenseman Dougie Lagrone scored four-on-four to make it 3-1 Tulsa. The Americans pulled Marco Costantini late and Tulsa scored with the empty net for a three-goal lead that ended the Americans winning streak at three games.
The Americans play the final game of the two-game series on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 PM at the BOK Center in Oklahoma.
Three Stars:
1. TUL - R. Lautenbach
2. TUL - C. Pitre
3. TUL - D. Lagrone
