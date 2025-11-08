K-Wings Ignite, Beat Walleye Friday
Published on November 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (2-4-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, erupted at home and took down the Toledo Walleye (3-2-0-0) at Wings Event Center, 5-4.
Second-year pro Andre Ghantous (3) started the scoring for the K-Wings, firing a shot inside the left bar via a bottom of the left-circle Nolan Walker (4) pass to the slot, allowing Kalamazoo to take a 1-0 lead to intermission.
The K-Wings added on from there in the second. Davis Pennington (3) found Evan Dougherty (1) on the rush, who wrapped a pass around the defender to find a firing Antonio Venuto (1) for his first professional goal at the 9:03 mark.
Just 14 seconds later, Orlando Mainolfi (2) notched his first pro point after he relayed the puck to Ghantous (1) in the left circle, who then found an open Colin Belik (4) at the top of the slot for the bardown goal.
To close out the second, working on a delayed penalty call with a 6-on-5 advantage, Mainolfi (2) found Nick Poisson (1) at the bottom of the right circle, who quickly dished the puck to a waiting Kylor Wall (1) up top. Wall then bombed a blue-line bar-down goal for his first of the season.
Continuing the onslaught into the third period, Ghantous (2) found himself skating two-on-one and crossed the puck from the right circle to the left, finding Zach Okabe (2) for the game-winning goal at the 3:52 mark of the third.
Toledo made the game interesting at the end, scoring four third-period goals. Two of those goals came by way of the power-play, including one with a four-on-three advantage to draw to within two.
Rookie goaltender Aku Koskenvuo (1-1-0-0) was spectacular in net, making 35 saves in his first professional win, holding Toledo off the board until the 5:51 mark of the third.
The K-Wings now head to Toledo for the back half of the home-and-home series with puck drop at 7:15 p.m. EST on Saturday at Huntington Center.
