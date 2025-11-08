Steelheads Fall to Mavericks, 3-2, in OT on Kansas City Practice Rink
Published on November 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
The Idaho Steelheads (4-5-1-0) fell to the Kansas City Mavericks (6-3-0-0) by a score of 3-2 in overtime in a game played on two different rinks. After playing 40 minutes at Cable Dahmer Arena's main ice sheet, the teams entered the ice for the third period only to find unsuitable ice conditions. After extensive repairs, both teams still decided the conditions were unfit to play on and resumed the contest on the adjacent practice rink within the same building.
Back at the main rink in the first period, the Steelheads opened the scoring when Kaleb Pearson tipped a slow-moving shot through the legs of Jack LaFontaine nine minutes in. The goal gave Pearson his second of the season and goals in back-to-back games after he scored his first on Wednesday.
In the middle frame the Steelheads added to their lead when Mitch Wahl's sharp angle shot beat LaFontaine over the right shoulder at 2:45 of the period. Kansas City got back within one goal late in the frame as Jackson Jutting scored during 4-on-4 play to make it a 2-1 game.
Over on the practice rink in the third period, the Steelheads held firm until the 15:40 mark when Jutting struck again with a power play tally to tie the game and send it to overtime. In overtime the Steelheads received a power play at 4:04, but after a miscommunication in their own zone, allowed a shorthanded goal to Luke Loheit who scored the OT winner and gave the Mavericks a 3-2 win.
Arno Tiefensee made 30 saves on 33 shots in the loss while Jack LaFontaine stopped 23 of 25 shots in the win.
ICCU THREE STARS
Luke Loheit (KC, 1-0-1, 0, 2 shots)
Jackson Jutting (KC, 2-0-2, -1, 6 shots)
Jack Randl (KC, 0-1-1, 0, 3 shots)
Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/ 1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket".
ECHL Stories from November 7, 2025
- Five Rounds in the Shootout, But Gargoyles Come up Short in 3-2 Loss - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Steelheads Fall to Mavericks, 3-2, in OT on Kansas City Practice Rink - Idaho Steelheads
- Knight Monsters Net Trio of Power Play Goals in 5-3 Win Over Rapid City - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Tahoe's Power Play Stings Rush, Rapid City Falls, 5-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Oilers Score Four Against Americans For Fourth Straight Win - Tulsa Oilers
- Kyle Keyser Earns a 29 Save Shutout in the Grizzlies' 2-0 Victory at Wichita - Utah Grizzlies
- Komets' Streak Ends with 5-2 Loss - Fort Wayne Komets
- Keyser Stops 29 Shots to Blank Thunder, 2-0 - Wichita Thunder
- Gladiators Open Road Trip with 5-2 Victory in Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Blades Extinguish Komets 5-2 - Florida Everblades
- 'Clones Win Big, Defeat Heartlanders 9-2 on Shutout the Hate Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Americans Fall to Oilers 4-1 - Allen Americans
- Railers Lose Weekend-Opener 4-0 to Mariners - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Ignite, Beat Walleye Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fuel Shut out Bison 5-0 in First Home Win - Indy Fuel
- Admirals Cruise to Friday Night Victory over Adirondack - Norfolk Admirals
- Five-Round Shootout Produces Five Straight Wins for Wheeling - Wheeling Nailers
- Heartlanders Turned Away by Cyclones, 9-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Andreev's Hat Trick Propels Mariners into First Place - Maine Mariners
- Fuel Top Bison 5-0 - Bloomington Bison
- Walleye Comeback Falls Short in Friday Night Contest in Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Adirondack's Matt Salhany Scores in 4-1 Loss to Norfolk - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - November 7 - ECHL
- Canucks (AHL) Recall Loan of Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Perets Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Gerasimyuk Reassigned to Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Grizzlies Gameday: November 7, 2025 - Utah at Wichita - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Game Notes: November 7, 2025 - Rush vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Face Komets on Swampee's Birthday - Florida Everblades
- Americans Open Two-Game Series in Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Gargoyles Battle Back Late But Fall Short in Series Opener against Wheeling - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Thunder Holds off Grizzlies on Thursday Night for 6-4 Win - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Fall 6-4 at Wichita on Thursday Night - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Steelheads Fall to Mavericks, 3-2, in OT on Kansas City Practice Rink
- Steelheads Defeated by Mavericks 5-2 in Kansas City Kid's Day Game
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 3
- Steelheads Lose Second Straight in 5-2 Defeat to Knight Monsters
- Steelheads Fall, 5-2, to Knight Monsters in Halloween Battle