Steelheads Fall to Mavericks, 3-2, in OT on Kansas City Practice Rink

Published on November 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







The Idaho Steelheads (4-5-1-0) fell to the Kansas City Mavericks (6-3-0-0) by a score of 3-2 in overtime in a game played on two different rinks. After playing 40 minutes at Cable Dahmer Arena's main ice sheet, the teams entered the ice for the third period only to find unsuitable ice conditions. After extensive repairs, both teams still decided the conditions were unfit to play on and resumed the contest on the adjacent practice rink within the same building.

Back at the main rink in the first period, the Steelheads opened the scoring when Kaleb Pearson tipped a slow-moving shot through the legs of Jack LaFontaine nine minutes in. The goal gave Pearson his second of the season and goals in back-to-back games after he scored his first on Wednesday.

In the middle frame the Steelheads added to their lead when Mitch Wahl's sharp angle shot beat LaFontaine over the right shoulder at 2:45 of the period. Kansas City got back within one goal late in the frame as Jackson Jutting scored during 4-on-4 play to make it a 2-1 game.

Over on the practice rink in the third period, the Steelheads held firm until the 15:40 mark when Jutting struck again with a power play tally to tie the game and send it to overtime. In overtime the Steelheads received a power play at 4:04, but after a miscommunication in their own zone, allowed a shorthanded goal to Luke Loheit who scored the OT winner and gave the Mavericks a 3-2 win.

Arno Tiefensee made 30 saves on 33 shots in the loss while Jack LaFontaine stopped 23 of 25 shots in the win.

ICCU THREE STARS

Luke Loheit (KC, 1-0-1, 0, 2 shots)

Jackson Jutting (KC, 2-0-2, -1, 6 shots)

Jack Randl (KC, 0-1-1, 0, 3 shots)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/ 1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket".







ECHL Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.