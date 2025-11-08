Walleye Comeback Falls Short in Friday Night Contest in Kalamazoo
Published on November 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Kalamazoo, MI - The Walleye dropped tonight's contest at Wings Event Center by a score of 5-3. Colby Ambrosio, Tanner Dickinson, and Brandon Hawkins each scored goals, as Nick Andrews reached his fifth consecutive game with an assist and Tanner Kelly and Jacob Truscott each scored their first ECHL points.
How it Happened:
Toledo got the game's first opportunity on the power play as Kalamazoo took a tripping call. The Fish were unable to convert but did get a few shots on goal. Kalamazoo got on the board first with 52 seconds left in the first period, the first time this season they scored first in a game. The Walleye outshot the Wings 11-9 to end the first period but trailed 1-0.
Toledo got another chance at the power play at the 5:44 mark into the second period, but again could not convert on it. Kalamazoo scored their second goal of the game at the 9:03 mark of the second, adding to their lead. After a lengthy review, The Wings added another goal 14 seconds later to extend their lead to 3-0.
The K-Wings added a fourth goal on a delayed penalty at the 17:57 mark of the second period. Toledo recorded 11 shots on goal to Kalamazoo's 10 and still trail 4-0 at the end of the second.
Kalamazoo added their fifth goal of the night at the 3:52 mark of the third period, adding to their lead. The Walleye got a third attempt at a power play, this time getting on the board. Colby Ambrosio scored the first goal for the Fish at the 5:51 mark of the third period, with assists from Nick Andrews and Colin Swoyer.
Tanner Dickinson added a second goal for the Walleye, bringing them within three at the 9:42 mark of the third period. Tanner Kelly and Jacob Truscott each earned assists on the goal, the first ECHL points for both players.
Toledo went to the power play again on a holding minor by Kalamazoo at the 11:26 mark of the third period, setting up 1:05 of 4-on-3 hockey. Brandon Hawkins took advantage, scoring at the 11:43 mark of the third, the third goal for the fish in six minutes. That goal was Hawkins's 8th point of the season in five games, having scored in every Walleye game so far in the season. Riley McCourt recorded the lone assist.
Colin Swoyer made it a 5-4 game with 30 seconds to go in the third period. Brandon Hawkins got the assist on the goal for his 9th point of the season. The Walleye ended up falling short but lead Kalamazoo in shots 39-28. Toledo finished 2/4 on the power play and did not have to kill off a penalty.
Three Stars:
1 - F Andre Ghantous, KAL (1 G, 2 A)
2 - F Zach Okabe, KAL (1 G, +2)
3 - D Kylor Wall, KAL (1 G, +1)
What's Next:
The Walleye will return home to the Huntington Center tomorrow night for the second half of their home-and-home series with Kalamazoo. Puck drop for the game is set for 7:15 PM.
