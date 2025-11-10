Toledo Drops Sunday's Game 2-1 to Cap off the Weekend

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye dropped tonight's game by a score of 2-1 to the Iowa Heartlanders at the Huntington Center. Riley McCourt scored Toledo's only goal.

How it Happened:

Riley McCourt kicked off the scoring quickly from the point, notching his first goal of the season and the first goal of the game for the Walleye at the 2:48 mark of the first period, his fifth point in his last five games. Nolan Moyle and Denis Smirnov each got assists on the goal.

The Fish got the first shot at the power play as well on an interference call in their offensive zone but could not convert. Iowa's Matthew Sop scored for Iowa shortly after the power play expired, tying the game 1-1. Toledo led Iowa in shots 10-4 at the end of the first period.

Toledo took a penalty at the 7:28 mark of the second period, giving Iowa a power play opportunity, which was killed off without issue. Iowa added their second goal of the night shortly after though, taking a 2-1 lead at the 10:51 mark of the second. Toledo had the upper hand in shots in the second period, recording seven to Iowa's three, but trailed 2-1 going into the third period.

Toledo went on the penalty kill at the 11:54 mark of the third period, their third penalty kill of the day. The Walleye set a franchise record for least shots allowed in a game with 9 while recording 31 themselves, but neither team scored throughout the third period and the final score remained 2-1.

Local 245 Three Stars:

1 - G Riley Mercer, IA (30 SV, .967 SV%)

2 - D Mike Koster, IA (GWG)

3 - D Riley McCourt, TOL (1 G)

What's Next:

The Walleye will take on the Cincinnati Cyclones for the first time out of fifteen this season in a Wednesday matinee contest at the Huntington Center. The Fish took the season series from the Cyclones in the 2024-25 season, posting a 7-3-2-0 record against the cross-state rivals. Puck drop the November 12th game is set for 10:35 AM.







