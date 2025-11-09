Game Day Preview: Americans at Tulsa, 3:05 PM

Published on November 9, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans battle the Tulsa Oilers for the puck

(Allen Americans, Credit: Tulsa Oilers) Allen Americans battle the Tulsa Oilers for the puck(Allen Americans, Credit: Tulsa Oilers)

Tulsa. OK - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the second game of a two-game series this afternoon in Oklahoma against their division rival the Tulsa Oilers at 3:05 PM. This is the second of three straight games between the two teams.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 2:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 3:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Saturday, November 15th vs Tulsa Oilers, 7:10 PM CST

Promo Night: Star Wars

Winning Streak Halted: The Allen Americans four-game point streak and three-game winning streak came to an end on Friday night as the Oilers came away with a 4-1 win at the BOK Center in a game that was much closer than the final score. It was a 2-1 game late in the third period, when the Oilers scored a four-on-four insurance goal, as Duggie Lagrone put one home on a rebound for his first goal of the season, and first point of the year giving the Oilers a 3-1 lead. The Oilers added an empty net goal to secure the 4-1 victory. The only Americans goal of the game came in the first period as Thomas Caron scored his second of the season.

Costantini for Six: Marco Costantini made his sixth straight start on Friday stopping 26 of 30 Tulsa shots.

McAuley Makes His Season Debut: Colby McAuley made his return to the Allen lineup on Friday night and had two shots on net. He last played with the Americans two seasons ago and was signed this week for a vet contract. This is sixth season with the Americans having started his ECHL career with Allen in his rookie year in 2017-2018

Morrison to Reserve: Brad Morrison was placed on reserve on Friday making room for Colby McAuley on the roster. Through two games this season, Morrison has two points (1 goal and 1 assist).

Power Play Blanked: The Americans had four power play opportunities on Friday going 0-for-4 with the man advantage. The Americans power play is at 14.7 % for the season with five power play goals in 34 chances.

When Scoring First: The Americans are 2-0 this season when scoring the first goal.

On the Road Again: Friday's road game was the first away game since October 18th in Wichita.

Comparing Allen and Tulsa

Allen Americans

Overall: 4-3-1

Home: 2-2-1

Away: 1-1

Last 10: 4-3-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (3) Mark Duarte, Michael Gildon and Harrison Blaisdell

Assists: (6) Brayden Watts

Points: (7) Brayden Watts

+/- (+1) Andre Anania and three others

PIM's (15) Thomas Caron

Tulsa Oilers:

Overall: 5-4-0

Home: 2-3-0

Away: 3-1-0

Last 10: 5-4-0

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Goals: (5) Josh Nelson

Assists: (5) Jeremie Biakabutuka

Points: (8) Josh Nelson

+/-: (+6) Justin Michaelian

PIM's (30) Matthew Henry

