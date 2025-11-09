Gerasimyuk Reassigned from Savannah to Charlotte

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today that the Florida Panthers have reassigned goaltender Kirill Gerasimyuk from Savannah to the Charlotte Checkers.

Gerasimyuk, 22, was selected by Florida in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft. The St. Petersburg, Russia native is in his first season playing in North America and has posted a 1-0-1 record with a 1.42 goals-against average and a .952 save percentage with Savannah.

The rookie netminder has also appeared in two games for the Charlotte Checkers, recording a 0-1-0 record with a 3.30 goals-against average and a .878 save percentage.

The Ghost Pirates return to action next Friday, November 14, as they begin an eight-game road stretch against the Norfolk Admirals at 7:05 p.m. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. For tickets and more information about upcoming games, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.







