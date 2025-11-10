Chase McLane Scores First Pro Goal in 6-2 Thunder Win over Admirals

Published on November 9, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder celebrate a goal

NORFOLK - Six different players recorded a goal, and Jeremy Brodeur made 36 saves as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Norfolk Admirals on Sunday afternoon, 6-2. Adirondack secured a three-point weekend with the victory.

Adirondack took a 1-0 lead on the power play in the first period as Dylan Wendt set up Cam Squires in the left circle, and he lifted a shot over the right shoulder of goaltender Alex Worthington. The goal was Squires' second of the year with assists from Wendt and Brannon McManus at the 14:20 mark.

Just 11 seconds later, after a turnover by goaltender Alex Worthington, Grant Loven took the puck and banked it off Worthington and into the net. The goal was Loven's first of the year and came unassisted at 14:31 of the first period. The two goals 11 seconds apart tied a record for the fastest two goals in Thunder history.

Early in the second period, Norfolk responded with a power-play goal off the stick of Matt Crasa to split the Thunder lead in half, 2-1. The goal was his first with the lone assist from Kristof Papp at 3:32 of the middle frame.

Adirondack answered back with back-to-back goals to take a three-goal lead. Chase McLane snapped in a pass from Grant Loven for his first professional goal and a 3-1 lead. McLane's goal was assisted by Loven and Greg Smith at 8:49 of the second period.

With 5:27 left in the second, Ryan Wheeler spun a pass out front to Dylan Wendt and he had a wide-open net to put in his third goal of the season to give the Thunder a 4-1 advantage after 40 minutes of play.

Brannon McManus added to the lead as he fought through traffic in front of the net and lifted a backhand shot over the left shoulder of Alex Worthington for a 5-1 lead. The goal was McManus' team-leading fifth of the year with the lone assist going to T.J. Friedmann at 6:01 of the third.

After Norfolk scored another power-play goal, Greg Smith scored an empty-net goal to seal a 6-2 victory. Jeremy Brodeur picked up the victory with a 36-save performance.

The Thunder return to Harding Mazzotti Arena on Friday, November 14 as they face the Reading Royals. Fans can enjoy $4 Labatt Blue Light through the end of the first period.

