Golder Nets Two, Royals Split Home Opener Weekend against Lions with Shootout Win, 3-2

Published on November 9, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (6-2-1-0, 13 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Trois-Rivières Lions (4-2-0-2, 10 PTS) in a shootout, 3-2, at Santander Arena on Sunday, November 9th.

Goaltender Vinnie Purpura (2-0-0-0) earned the shootout win in goal stopping all 36 shots faced plus the four Lions' shootout attempts after entering the game in relief of starting goaltender Yaniv Perets at 4:02 into the game, after allowing two goals on four shots. Trois-Rivières netminder Benjamin Gaudreau (3-1-0-2) suffered the shootout loss in goal with 35 saves on 37 shots faced through 67 minutes and one save on four shots faced in the shootout.

The Lions scored two goals in the opening 4:03 to take an early lead on Morgan Adams-Moisan (1) at 3:07 and Riley Kidney (3) at 4:03 goals. Carson Golder (4 & 5) scored power play goals at 15:11 into the first and 16:33 into the second to tie the score, 2-2.

After a scoreless third period and seven minutes of overtime, the series finale went to a shootout where Purpura stopped all four shooters and forward Nolan Burke beat Gaudreau in the fourth round of the shootout to set up Purpura's final save on Mark Estapa for the Reading win.

The Royals open a three-game weekend on Friday, November 14th at 7:00 p.m. at Harding Mazzotti Arena against the Adirondack Thunder before hosting Adirondack on Saturday, November 15th at 7:00 p.m. and the Wheeling Nailers on Sunday, November 16th at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.







ECHL Stories from November 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.