Mercer Stars in 2-1 Heartlanders Win at Toledo
Published on November 9, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Toledo, OH - Iowa Heartlanders goaltender Riley Mercer made a career-best 30 saves to outlast the Toledo Walleye, 2-1, Sunday at the Huntington Center. After the Walleye scored on the game's first shot from Riley McCourt (2:48), Mercer made nine straight denials in the first, seven in the second and 14 in the third. He is 4-3-0-0 on the season for the Heartlanders.
Nolan Lalonde took the loss with seven saves (2 GA).
Iowa tied the game at one with 5:26 to go in the first; Elliot Desnoyers sprung the rush up the ice, deked a defender, and slid it in front at the left post for a slam in from Matt Sop.
Mike Koster gave Iowa a 2-1 lead with a bat in at the right post at 10:51 of the second. Isaac Johnson got the puck to the net front, it struck off Adam Capannelli's skate, and bounced to Koster for his first of the season.
The Heartlanders next oppose Bloomington on the road Fri., Nov. 14 at 7:00 p.m. The Heartlanders' next home game is Nov. 15 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Bloomington for Stick it to Cancer Night, presented by Dupaco Community Credit Union.
