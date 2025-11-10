Mercer Stars in 2-1 Heartlanders Win at Toledo

Toledo, OH - Iowa Heartlanders goaltender Riley Mercer made a career-best 30 saves to outlast the Toledo Walleye, 2-1, Sunday at the Huntington Center. After the Walleye scored on the game's first shot from Riley McCourt (2:48), Mercer made nine straight denials in the first, seven in the second and 14 in the third. He is 4-3-0-0 on the season for the Heartlanders.

Nolan Lalonde took the loss with seven saves (2 GA).

Iowa tied the game at one with 5:26 to go in the first; Elliot Desnoyers sprung the rush up the ice, deked a defender, and slid it in front at the left post for a slam in from Matt Sop.

Mike Koster gave Iowa a 2-1 lead with a bat in at the right post at 10:51 of the second. Isaac Johnson got the puck to the net front, it struck off Adam Capannelli's skate, and bounced to Koster for his first of the season.

