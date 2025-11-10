Oilers Top Americans in Overtime for Fifth Consecutive Victory

Published on November 9, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, downed Allen in overtime 4-3 to extend its winning streak to five games on Sunday afternoon at the BOK Center.

Brayden Watts opened the scoring roughly 16 minutes into the game, causing total chaos. Tomas Suchanek was ejected for a slash on Brad Morrison and assessed 15 PIM, including a five-minute major. Vyacheslav Buteyets took over the pipes for the final 4:04 of the period and beyond.

Drew Elliott tied the contest with the first second-period goal of the season series, sniping Marco Costantini in tight off an odd-man rush sprung by Ryan Lautenbach 6:14 into the period. Watts restored Allen's lead, 2-1, just past the midway mark of the game, firing a wrister behind Buteyets at the 10:58 mark. Dylan Fitze scored his first as an Oiler, following up and slamming home a Zachary Brooks' pass-to-pad shot to tie the game 2-2 with 3:55 left in the middle period. Coulson Pitre gave the Oilers their first lead of the game, capping a power-play passing sequence involving Fitze and Lautenbach to send Tulsa up 3-2 through two periods.

Watts netted his hat trick, the Americans' third this season on a breakaway 10:10 into the third period, forcing Tulsa's first overtime of the season.

Adam McMaster scored his first career overtime game winner, finishing up on a trickled-through puck and dusting it over the goal line. The goal gave Jeremie Biakabutuka his team-leading sixth assist and extended his point streak to five games.

Tulsa and Allen see each other for the first time this season at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center - the third total meeting - Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7:10 p.m.

