Oilers Add Big, Veteran Presence in Dylan Fitze

Published on November 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, announced Wednesday the signing of veteran forward Dylan Fitze.

Fitze, 32, comes to Tulsa after spending the last four seasons with Utah, compiling 104 points (51g, 53a) in 192 appearances with the Grizzlies.

"Dylan is a big, veteran player," Head Coach Rob Murray said. "He will add a physical element and is a defensively dependable player who can produce offensively as well. He is good at using his size, and we are very familiar with him from his time with Utah."

The six-foot-two, 203-pound winger served as an alternate captain with Utah over the last three seasons and ranked third on the team with 21 goals during the 2023-24 season. Fitze has reached double-digit goals in all his five full seasons in the ECHL, breaking the 15-goal plateau on two occasions and pacing a 20-goal season over a full 72-game season three times. In addition to his time with the Grizzlies, Fitze has spent time with the Orlando Solar Bears and played two games with the Kansas City Mavericks.

The Peterborough, Ontario native played 129 collegiate games with Laurentian University, registering 73 points (41g, 32a) in 129 games.

The Oilers look to continue their strong form with two games against the Allen Americans this weekend at the BOK Center, starting on Friday, Nov. 7 at 7:05 p.m. before a rematch between the two teams on Sunday, Nov. 9 at 3:05 p.m.







