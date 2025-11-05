Sold out School Day Game Crowd Enjoys 6-4 Win

Published on November 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), beat the Wichita Thunder 6-4 on Wednesday morning in Allen in front of a crowd of 6,250 at CUTX Event Center.

For the second game in a row the Americans put six goals on the board and for the second game in a row the Americans had a hat trick as Mark Duarte scored his first, second, and third goals of the season scoring on three of his four shots.

Danny Katic back from his AHL callup to the Belleville Senators scored a pair of goals for the Americans. He and Mark Duarte led the way with four shots each.

Marco Costantini had a season-high 45-saves including 16 in the final period to earn his third straight victory. He improved to 3-1-1 on the season.

Andre Anania led the Americans in points on Wednesday morning chipping in with four assists. He is second on the team in scoring with six points.

With the Americans victory on Wednesday, Head Coach Steve Martinson collected his 400th win behind the Allen bench.

The Americans hit the road for two games this weekend in Tulsa to face the Oilers on Friday night and Sunday afternoon.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - D. Katic

2. ALN - M. Duarte

3. WIC - L. Vanroboys

SEASON TICKETS ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2025-2026. Call 972-912-1000.







ECHL Stories from November 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.