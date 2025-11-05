ECHL Transactions - November 5
Published on November 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 5, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Andrei Bakanov, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Adirondack:
Carson Focht, F (from Orlando)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Carson Focht, F Placed on Team Suspension
Allen:
Add Landry Laird, G Added as EBUG
Delete Chase Maxwell, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Quinn Warmuth, D Placed on Reserve
Add Spencer Asuchak, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Bloomington:
Add Seung Jae Lee, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Brenden Datema, D Placed on Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Beau Akey, D Assigned from Bakersfield from Edmonton
Add Austin Magera, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Anthony Petruzzelli, F Placed on Reserve
Greensboro:
Add Demetrios Koumontzis, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Dalton Skelly, D Placed on Reserve
Indy:
Delete Nick Grima, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Jacob LeGuerrier, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Jacksonville:
Add Adrien Beraldo, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Garrett VanWyhe, F Placed on Reserve
Rapid City:
Add Mike Van Unen, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Arvils Bergmanis, D Placed on Reserve
Savannah:
Add Mitchell Russell, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Zachary Krajnik, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Keaton Pehrson, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Cole Krygier, D Assigned by Charlotte
Toledo:
Add Jacob Truscott, D Assigned by Grand Rapids
Trois-Rivières:
Add Andrew Coxhead, F Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave
Delete Wyatte Wylie, D Recalled by Laval
Delete Hunter Jones, G Placed on IR 14 Day
Tulsa:
Add Dylan Fitze, F Signed ECHL SPC
ECHL Stories from November 5, 2025
- Gladiators Fall Short at Home, Suffer First Loss of the Season - Atlanta Gladiators
- Oilers Add Big, Veteran Presence in Dylan Fitze - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - November 5 - ECHL
- Sold out School Day Game Crowd Enjoys 6-4 Win - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Defeated by Mavericks 5-2 in Kansas City Kid's Day Game - Idaho Steelheads
- Iowa's Nelson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Jaxon Nelson Named ECHL Player of the Month - Iowa Heartlanders
- Swamp Rabbits Take Gladiators to School for Third Straight Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Casey Bailey Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for October - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Tahoe's Bailey Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: November 5, 2025 - Rush vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Florida Everblades Announce Military Jersey Auction - Florida Everblades
- Blades Return Home to Face Komets - Florida Everblades
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 3 - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Host a School Day Game this Morning - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.