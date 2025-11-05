ECHL Transactions - November 5

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 5, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Andrei Bakanov, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Adirondack:

Carson Focht, F (from Orlando)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Carson Focht, F Placed on Team Suspension

Allen:

Add Landry Laird, G Added as EBUG

Delete Chase Maxwell, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Quinn Warmuth, D Placed on Reserve

Add Spencer Asuchak, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Bloomington:

Add Seung Jae Lee, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Brenden Datema, D Placed on Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Beau Akey, D Assigned from Bakersfield from Edmonton

Add Austin Magera, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Anthony Petruzzelli, F Placed on Reserve

Greensboro:

Add Demetrios Koumontzis, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Dalton Skelly, D Placed on Reserve

Indy:

Delete Nick Grima, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Jacob LeGuerrier, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Jacksonville:

Add Adrien Beraldo, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Garrett VanWyhe, F Placed on Reserve

Rapid City:

Add Mike Van Unen, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Arvils Bergmanis, D Placed on Reserve

Savannah:

Add Mitchell Russell, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Zachary Krajnik, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Keaton Pehrson, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Cole Krygier, D Assigned by Charlotte

Toledo:

Add Jacob Truscott, D Assigned by Grand Rapids

Trois-Rivières:

Add Andrew Coxhead, F Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave

Delete Wyatte Wylie, D Recalled by Laval

Delete Hunter Jones, G Placed on IR 14 Day

Tulsa:

Add Dylan Fitze, F Signed ECHL SPC







