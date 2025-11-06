Ott Scores Twice, Bison Defeat Fuel

Published on November 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fishers, Ind. - Shane Ott scored his first two professional goals and Lou-Felix Denis netted the eventual-game-winning goal on a penalty shot as the Bloomington Bison defeated the Indy Fuel 4-2 at the Fishers Event Center Wednesday.

Bloomington pressured for much of the first few minutes of the game, but Callum Tung stayed ready in the Bison crease, saving back-to-back chances around the three-minute mark of the period. Kyle Jackson busted free on a breakaway but was stopped by Indy's netminder seven and a half minutes in to keep the game scoreless. The Bison drew a tripping penalty and set up with sustained offensive zone pressure to begin the powerplay, but ultimately allowed a shorthanded breakaway goal at 14:06, resulting in a 1-0 Fuel lead. Eighty seconds later, Nikita Sedov played the puck to Mikael Robidoux, who powered along the nearside boards and set up Brandon Yeamans for the game-tying goal. Yeamans fired in his second goal of the season off the side of the netminder to get Bloomington on the board at 15:26. The visitors took a 2-1 lead with 32 seconds left in the period when Sedov turned an Indy 2-on-1 rush into the go-ahead goal. Sedov slid down to block a cross-slot pass in front of Tung, and the puck deflected to Ott at the top of the zone. Ott then scored his first goal of the evening by finishing off a great passing play from Mark Kaleinikovas behind the outstretched Fuel netminder. Bloomington took the 2-1 lead and a 15-5 shot advantage into the intermission, and the Bison kept charging in the second period.

Robidoux kicked off the middle frame with a fight at 3:01, and the physicality continued. Just over three minutes later, Denis was dragged down on a breakaway and awarded the penalty shot. Denis made it a 3-1 game with his second goal in as many games after skating up the right side of the ice and backhanding the puck into the back of the net. It would be over 15 minutes between Indy's first goal and its next shot about halfway through the period, and after a few more tries the Fuel struck again. Tung made a series of stops in the final minutes to keep his squad up by a goal, breaking up a 3-on-2 and then jumping on a deflected chance with 90 ticks remaining.

Indy kept Bloomington in its zone for most of the first half of the third period, but the Bison killed off an early penalty and continued to stave off pressure. Tung stopped all seven shots faced in the final frame and Ott potted his second into an empty net from Chongmin Lee and Eddie Matsushima with 13 seconds remaining to secure the 4-2 victory.

Bloomington and Indy face off again Friday in Indiana before finishing off three-straight meetings Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena. With two points earned Wednesday, the Bison jumped into second place in the Central Division and have eight points through six games.

