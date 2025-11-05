Swamp Rabbits Take Gladiators to School for Third Straight Win

Published on November 5, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(DULUTH, Ga.) - Tate Singleton broke a scoreless deadlock, Cam Hausinger and Carter Savoie provided separation, and Isaiah Saville stopped 33 shots to power the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a 3-1 win against the Atlanta Gladiators in a morning contest. The win gives the Swamp Rabbits three straight victories, while handing the Gladiators their first loss of the season.

For a third time in their last four games, both the Swamp Rabbits and their opposition failed to ignite the goal lamp in the opening 20 minutes of the game. Isaiah Saville, in net for the Swamp Rabbits, stopped all nine shots he saw while Ethan Haider of the Gladiators turned away all eight on his net.

Eventually, Tate Singleton ended a 29:46 stalemate and got the Swamp Rabbits on the board. With 10:14 left in the second, Singleton came in two-on-one with Kenta Isogai, the latter hitting him with a cross-seam pass. Singleton rifled a shot past Haider's blocker, putting the Swamp Rabbits up 1-0, scoring the game's first goal for a sixth time in eight games this season.

The Swamp Rabbits carried this lead into the third period, and it was Cam Hausinger that added early to the lead. Just 96 seconds into the final frame, Hausinger put a shot on Haider that was stopped, and initially thought to have been covered by the Atlanta net-minder. It was a live puck, and Hausinger blasted his rebound in to double the lead to 2-0 (Josh Atkinson and Hudson Schandor assisted). However, 34 seconds later, Atlanta had a response from Louis Boudon. At 2:10 of the third, Ryan Francis picked up a turnover behind the net and found Boudon between the hashmarks, sending a shot over Saville's shoulder to cut the Swamp Rabbits lead to 2-1. Not to be outdone, Carter Savoie found insurance for the Swamp Rabbits in the latter half of the period. With 7:47 left in the game, Savoie streaked over all three lines into Gladiator territory, with a multitude of options. He elected to take it himself, and uncorked a laser past Haider's glove to re-establish the multi-goal lead at 3-1 (Keaton Mastrodonato and Parker Berge assisted). The Gladiators received a power play late and pulled Haider from the net to make a six-on-four advantage, but Saville and the Swamp Rabbits stood tall and kept them out, winning their third straight and handing Atlanta their first loss.

Isaiah Saville earned the win, his second of the season and second in as many starts, stopping all but one of 34 shots (2-1-0-0).

The Swamp Rabbits come back home to take on the Orlando Solar Bears this Saturday, November 8th, for "Star Wars Night", presented by Spero Financial. Puck drop for the annual contest of galactic proportions is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

