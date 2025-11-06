Kenta Isogai Earns First Career Call-Up to Ontario

Published on November 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that rookie forward Kenta Isogai has been recalled to the AHL by the Reign.

Isogai heads to the Reign on his first career call-up. The 5'11", 180-pound forward has a goal and assist in eight games played with the Swamp Rabbits this season. Isogai made his pro debut with the Swamp Rabbits on Opening Night on October 17th, and two games later notched his first professional goal.

Hailing from Nagano, Japan, Isogai, 21, played the last two seasons in the WHL with the Victoria Royals and Wenatchee Wild, compiling well over a point-per-game pace with 63 goals and 166 points in 123 games, garnering 2024 US First All-Star Team recognition. Before transitioning his junior career to the WHL, Isogai played three seasons in the USHL with the Youngstown Phantoms, helping lead the team to the 2023 Clark Cup Championship.

The Swamp Rabbits come back home to take on the Orlando Solar Bears this Saturday, November 8th, for "Star Wars Night", presented by Spero Financial. Puck drop for the annual contest of galactic proportions is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.







