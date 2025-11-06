Tahoe Wins Seesaw Game in Overtime, 5-4

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush went on a 4-0 run to take a second-period lead, but fell to the Tahoe Knight Monsters in overtime, 5-4, at The Monument Ice Arena on Wednesday.

Jake McGrew put home the overtime winner with under two minutes remaining in the period on a hard centering pass from Mike O'Leary.

After Tahoe got off to a hot start and led 2-0 just ten minutes into the game, the Rush turned things around after the under-10 media timeout. They shifted the game in their favor, and cashed in via a Ryan Wagner power play goal in the final minute of the first.

The second period was Rapid City's best period of hockey all season. Carter Wilkie tied the game just 39 seconds in. The Rush took a penalty on the next shift, but Cameron Buhl potted a shorthanded goal to give the Rush their first lead, 3-2.

Rapid City had a stranglehold on the second period and outshot the Knight Monsters, 19-4. Blake Bennett added an insurance goal with 18.8 seconds remaining, and the Rush led 4-2 at the second intermission.

However, the third period belonged to Tahoe. Luke Adam scored early in the third, then Trent Swick tied the game with under four minutes remaining to force overtime.

Connor Murphy stopped the first six shots in the OT, and the Rush could not convert on a 2-on-0 breakaway. Tahoe converted on McGrew's transition goal at 5:12 of the period.

The game featured a lot of firsts: the team's first 5-on-4 power play goal and first shorthanded goal. Wagner and Bennett also scored at home for the first time this season, all encouraging signs for the Rush, who stand at 3-4-1 through eight games.

Murphy made 37 saves and suffered the overtime loss. Jordan Papirny stopped 42 and picked up the win for Tahoe. The Rush collected a season-high 46 shots on net despite the defeat.

Game two of the series is Friday night at The Monument Ice Arena.

Next game: Friday, November 7 vs. Tahoe. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

The Rapid City Rush return home to face the Tahoe Knight Monsters on November 5th, 7th, and 8th! Saturday, November 8th is Veterans Appreciation Night presented by FourFront Design and Bluepeak Internet. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.

