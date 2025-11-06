Stingrays Begin Three-Game Homestand on Sunday Afternoon

South Carolina Stingrays in front of the home fans at North Charleston Coliseum

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Following a four-game road trip, the South Carolina Stingrays begin a three-game homestand this Sunday on November 9 at 3:05 p.m. against the Orlando Solar Bears as they return home to the North Charleston Coliseum. Sunday is Rays Cancer Awareness Day presented by MUSC Health and kicks off three games of unique promotions and fan experiences.

Rays Cancer Awareness - Sunday, November 9 | 3:05 PM Presented by MUSC Health

Join the South Carolina Stingrays as we honor and remember those affected by cancer. The Stingrays will wear limited-edition specialty jerseys against the Orlando Solar Bears helping raise awareness and funds for cancer research. The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off on Handbid. Fans can also purchase replica jerseys now at this link. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a campfire mug, and following the game, kids 14 and under can shoot on the ice during the Post-Game Slapshot presented by East Bay Deli. Doors open at 2:05 p.m.

Jets and Vets - Friday, November 14 | 7:05 PM Presented by Charleston Southern University

The Stingrays will salute veterans and honor the Lowcountry's local Air Force and Aeronautics Community on Jets and Vets Night against the Atlanta Gladiators. Join the Stingrays organization for a special night recognizing the service and sacrifice of our heroes. It is also the first Frothy Friday of the season sponsored by Frothy Beard Brewing Co. Enjoy $5 Frothy Beard beers available through the first intermission. Doors open at 6:05 p.m.

Eras Night (Stingrays Version) - Saturday, November 15 | 6:05 PM

It's a "Fearless" night with Eras Night (Stingrays Version)! The Stingrays turn the North Charleston Coliseum into the ultimate Swifite experience as the Stingrays take on the Orlando Solar Bears. There will be a special limited edition Eras Night (Stingrays Version) poster for the first 500 fans in attendance and a Taylor Swift impersonator. Also be sure to dress in your best Era-inspired outfit for a chance to win prizes. Doors open at 5:05 p.m.

Tickets for all three games are available on Ticketmaster.com and at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office. Season Ticket, Flex Plan Tickets presented by Great Clips, Weekender Plan and Group Ticket options are still available. For more information, go to stingrayshockey.com or call 843-744-7418.

