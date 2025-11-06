Host Hotel Named for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Visit Allen

Published on November 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL, in conjunction with the Allen Americans, announced on Thursday that Courtyard by Marriott Dallas/Allen at the Event Center will serve as the official host hotel for the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen.

Serving as the ECHL Headquarters during All-Star festivities, Courtyard by Marriott Dallas/Allen at the Event Center will host the ECHL All-Stars as well as team representatives, League VIPs and fans. The hotel offers a convenient location next door to the Credit Union of Texas Event Center, and just off U.S. 75 north of Dallas. During your stay, you can walk to dozens of shops and restaurants throughout The Village at Allen and Allen Premium Outlets.

The hotel offers a convenient location off U.S. 75 north of Dallas. During your stay, you can walk to dozens of shops and restaurants throughout The Village at Allen and Allen Premium Outlets.

Book your Fan Block Rate for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

The 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen.will take place on Monday, January 19, 2026, at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today!

Serving as the start of the All-Star festivities, the Allen Americans will also be hosting Fan Fest on Sunday, January 18 at Credit Union of Texas Even Center. Fan Fest will feature live music, interactive games, player autographs, giveaways and an exclusive area dedicated to the Hockey Hall of Fame featuring some of hockey's most famed memorabilia exhibits and trophies. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets for Fan Fest.







ECHL Stories from November 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.