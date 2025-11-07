Rush Receive Étienne Morin from Calgary; Simon Mack Recalled

Published on November 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Thursday, in an Active Life Chiropractic Roster Adjustment, defenseman Étienne Morin has been assigned to the Rush from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers. Defenseman Simon Mack was recalled by Calgary today.

Morin, 20, is in his first professional season and has skated in two games with the Wranglers thus far. He was selected by the Flames in the second round, 48th overall, of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Morin is currently on an NHL entry-level contract.

The 6-foot defenseman from Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec spent four years in the QMJHL with the Moncton Wildcats in New Brunswick. Morin won the QMJHL Championship last season and competed in the Memorial Cup.

A two-way defenseman, Morin put up 20 points in 19 playoff games with Moncton last year. He totaled 55 goals and 212 points across 251 junior games.

Mack, 24, recorded three assists in four Rush games after being assigned to Rapid City last Tuesday, October 28th. The rookie has played three games with the Wranglers this season.

The Brockville, Ontario native turned pro after completing a four-year collegiate career at Penn State University. He served as captain last season when the Nittany Lions reached the Frozen Four for the first time. Mack played 149 collegiate games and totaled 65 points, 30 of which came in his final year.

