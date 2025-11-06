Manitoba Moose Assign Forward Kevin Conley and Defenseman Dawson Barteaux to the Admirals

Published on November 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today that the Manitoba Moose have assigned forward Kevin Conley and defenseman Dawson Barteaux to the Admirals.

Conley, 28, posted one goal in two games of action with the Moose this season. The University of Nebraska-Omaha alumni tallied six points (3G, 3A) in 34 games with the Moose during the 2024-25 campaign, his first with the organization. Conley owns 28 points (14G, 14A) in 131 career AHL outings split between the Moose and Iowa Wild. The Wausau, Wisc. native has eight points (5G, 3A) in 11 career ECHL contests with the Reading Royals and Iowa Heartlanders. Conley spent 4 years at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, serving as team captain for his final 2 seasons. Conley will wear #20.

Barteaux, 25, has appeared in one game with the Moose this season. The Foxwarren, Man. product has 28 points (5G, 23A) in 87 games with Manitoba since joining the team in 2023. Overall, Barteaux holds 33 points (7G, 26A) in 144 career AHL games split between Manitoba and the Texas Stars. The Dallas Stars' sixth round (168th overall) selection in the 2018 NHL Draft has 45 points (5G, 40A) in 88 career ECHL appearances with the Idaho Steelheads. He was teammates with current Admiral Ben Zloty in Idaho. Barteaux played 5 seasons and 248 combined games in the WHL with the Regina Pats, Red Deer Rebels, and the Winnipeg Ice, including serving as Red Deer's captain in 2019-20. Barteaux will wear #74.

In addition, the Admirals have signed forward David Jankowski to a standard players contract (SPC). Jankowski was acquired from the Wheeling Nailers last week in exchange for defenseman Eric Parker. Jankowski will wear #8.

In corresponding moves, Admirals forward Grant Hebert has been placed on the 14 day Injured Reserve and forwards Andrei Bakanov and Tanner Andrew have been released from their SPC's.

The Admirals return to Scope this weekend to face the Adirondack Thunder on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.







