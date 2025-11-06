Everblades Acquire Anthony Beauchamp from Lions

Published on November 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Forward Anthony Beauchamp with the Trois-Rivières Lions

(Florida Everblades) Forward Anthony Beauchamp with the Trois-Rivières Lions(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have traded for forward Anthony Beauchamp from the Trois-Rivières Lions in exchange for cash considerations.

"We are excited to have Anthony play for the Blades; we played and fought against him a few years back when he played in Greenville," said head coach Brad Ralph. "He has a great motor, loves to compete, he's a tireless worker and will provide a spark to our bottom six forwards."

Beauchamp, 27, joins the Everblades after spending last season with Trois-Rivières, scoring seven goals and adding an assist in 22 games. The Thurso, Québec local started his career with three seasons as a Greenville Swamp Rabbits, where he had 31 goals and 44 assists for 75 points over 180 games.

In college, Beauchamp split 40 games between Concordia University and the University of Toronto, ending his senior season three games in to go pro with Greenville. His junior hockey days in the Québec Major Junior Hockey League saw his split his time between three teams: Baie-Comeau Drakkar, Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, and Gatineau Olympiques. The 6' 0" 203-pound winger finished with 17 goals and 27 assists in 152 junior games.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from November 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.