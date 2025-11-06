Komets Blank Blades 5-0

Published on November 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades forward Oliver Cooper in front of the Fort Wayne goal

ESTERO, Fla. - Five consecutive goals from The Fort Wayne Komets handed the Blades a 5-0 loss at home in front of a crowd of 4,538 at Hertz Arena in the first game of their three-game series.

Both teams exchanged shots in the first period but neither was able to reach the back of the net, ending the frame at an even 0-0 with the Komets outshooting the Blades 8-4.

Fort Wayne beat Florida to the scoreboard at the 14:15 mark when a rebound off Blades' Goaltender Cam Johnson's left pad left James Stefan open for a shot in the crease, putting the Komets ahead by one to end the second period.

Entering the final period outpacing the Blades in the shot category, the Komets struck again after Matthew Bown connected with Tyler Inamoto to extend their lead by two. Reece Harsch added one less than two minutes later, Kirill Tyutyayev registering as a helper to put Florida in a 3-0 deficit with a little over 10 minutes left in regulation.

With frustration setting in for the Blades and the Komets carrying the momentum, a fourth consecutive goal slipped past Johnson, marking the start of a rough stretch that saw six penalties assessed to the home team - including a 10-minute misconduct to Carson Gicewicz.

Alex Aleardi put the nail in the coffin for the Florida Everblades with a power-play goal at 13:08, sealing the 5-0 loss for the home-team Blades.

Johnson faced a total of 30 shots, allowing five goals, while the Komets' goaltender Samuel Jonsson stopped all 17 attempts from Florida's offense.

The Blades will look to bounce back when they face the Komets again on Friday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m. for the second game of their three-game series in The Swamp

BLADES BITS

Florida has scored one goal in their last three home games.

Samuel Jonsson has three consecutive shutouts.

Alex Aleardi scored in his return to Hertz Arena, his first game there since winning the 2022 Kelly Cup with the Everblades.

