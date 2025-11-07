Icemen; Cox Media Group to Televise Six Icemen Games Locally
Published on November 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL -- The Jacksonville Icemen are pleased to announce that six Icemen games will be televised locally by Action Sports JAX on MyTV JAX 30. The six-game slate will begin on Friday (November 7th) for the Icemen's home opener against the Atlanta Gladiators.
The following is a listing of the 2025- 2026 TV Broadcast Schedule
Friday, November 7 vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m. - Opening Night (Presented by Community First Credit Union)
Saturday, December 13 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m. - Teddy Bear Toss (Presented by Community First Credit Union)
Saturday, January 31 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m. - Star Wars Night
Saturday, February 14 vs. Savannah, 7:00 p.m. - Toy Story Jersey Night & Valentine's Day (Presented by Parra Harris Law)
Friday, March 13 vs. "Swampman", 7:00 p.m.
Friday, April 10 vs. Savannah, 7:00 p.m. - Mascot Games (Presented by Showtime Sports Cards & Collectibles) | Marvel Night (Presented by Florida Department of Health)
This marks the second consecutive season that the Icemen continue their partnership with the Cox Media Group and the Action Sports JAX team to broadcast select Icemen games.
The following is a listing of channels to find MyTV JAX for Friday's game:
Antenna - 30.2
Xfinity: Channel 29, 220 & 1184
AT&T U-Verse: Channel 31
DirecTV: Channel 53
Dish TV: Channel 32
For Icemen single game tickets, or ticket package information, Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
