Grizzlies Gameday: November 6, 2025 - Utah at Wichita

November 6, 2025

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies (3-4-1, 6 points, .438 point %) @ Wichita Thunder (2-3-2-1, 7 points, .438 point %)

Date: November 6, 2025 Venue: INTRUST Bank Arena Game Time: 6:05 pm.

Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/14308575-2025-utah-grizzlies-vs-wichita-thunder

Audio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Game: November 7, 2025 - Utah at Wichita. INTRUST Bank Arena. 6:05 pm.

Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Tonight's Matchup

It's the first of a two-game series at INTRUST Bank Arena between the Grizzlies and Thunder.

Reed Lebster has 5 goals and 1 assist in his last 5 games. Neil Shea has a goal in two straight games and a point in three straight. Stepan Timofeyev has 3 assists in his last 2 games.

Games This Week

Thursday - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm. INTRUST Bank Arena.

Friday, November 7, 2025 - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm. INTRUST Bank Arena.

Games Last Week

October 29, 2025 - Jacksonville 3 Utah 1 - Jack Ricketts scored Utah's lone goal 7:58 into the third period. Utah outshot Jacksonville 33 to 23. Dryden McKay saved 20 of 23 for Utah.

October 30, 2025 - Jacksonville 4 Utah 6 - Danny Dzhaniyev scored 3 goals. John Gelatt scored 1 goal and 1 assist. Reed Lebster and Neil Shea each scored first period goals. Utah outshot Jacksonville 31 to 23. Utah was 1 for 2 on the power play and they didn't commit a penalty all night. Garrett Pyke had 2 assists.

October 31, 2025 - Jacksonville 3 Utah 2 - Neil Shea and Griffin Ness each scored a goal.

Grizzlies Player Notes

Danny Dzhaniyev scored his first three professional goals on October 30 vs Jacksonville. He is third among league rookies with 23 shots. Dzhaniyev has 3 or more shots in 5 of 8 games this season.

John Gelatt scored his first multiple point game with 1 goal and 1 assist on October 30. Gelatt has exactly 1 shot on goal in 6 of 8 games this season.

Tyler Gratton has a point in 4 of his last 6 games (1g, 4a).

Aiden Hansen-Bukata has 5 assists in 5 games this season. He is tied for 2nd among league defenseman with 3 power play assists. His 5 assists are tied for first among league rookies.

Reed Lebster has 5 goals and 1 assist in his last 4 games. The 5 goals are tied for 5th in the league. Lebster has a 21.7 shooting %.

Griffin Ness has a point in 2 straight games (1g, 1a).

Garrett Pyke scored 2 goals at Greenville on October 17. Pyke had 2 assists on October 30.

Jack Ricketts has a point in 4 of his last 7 games and a goal in 3 of his last 7.

Neil Shea has a goal in 2 straight games and a point in three straight. Shea is tied for the club lead with 6 points. Shea has a point in 5 of 8 games this season. Shea has 2 or more shots in 7 of 8 games this season.

Stepan Timofeyev has 3 assists in his last 2 games. He was acquired by Utah in a trade on October 23rd from Greenville.

Dylan Wells stopped all 46 Idaho shots on October 24. Wells is the first goaltender since Garrett Metcalf (October 19-22, 2023) to be named ECHL goaltender of the week. Wells got Utah's first shutout since Dante Giannuzzi stopped all 32 shots vs Tulsa on December 31, 2023.

Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah has had four players score their first professional goals this season (Danny Dzhaniyev, Christian Felton, John Gelatt, Jack Ricketts). Utah's Penalty Kill is 22 for 25 (88.0 %). Utah's team save % is .916. Utah has outscored opponents 11 to 8 on the road this season (4 games). Utah has had 60 hat tricks since the beginning of the 2006-07 season.

Kyle Keyser Reassigned to Utah

Goaltender Kyle Keyser joins the Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. In 76 career AHL games he has a record of 31-28-19 with a .903 save percentage and a 2.77 goals-against average. Keyser spent time from 2019-2024 with the AHL's Providence Bruins and the ECHL's Maine Mariners. In three games with Colorado this season he had a 2-1 record with a .937 save percentage and a 1.34 goals-against average. Keyser will wear number 38 for Utah.

Four Grizzlies Have Scored First Professional Goals

There have been four Grizzlies skaters who have scored their first professional goals this season.

October 18 - Jack Ricketts.

October 19 - Christian Felton.

October 25 - John Gelatt.

October 30 - Danny Dzhaniyev.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous Has Dreams Come True

Utah Grizzlies legend Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored his first NHL goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning in their 5-2 win at Nashville on October 28. D'Astous was the number one star of the game as his third period goal 7:58 in turned out to be the game winner. D'Astous has a current two game point streak for the Lightning as he got a power play assist in the second period of Tampa Bay's 2-1 overtime win over Dallas. D'Astous scored 26 goals in 53 games with Utah during the 2021-22 season and he broke a single season ECHL playoff record with 19 goals.

Recent Transactions

November 4 - Grizzlies release goaltender Jake Barczewski.

November 3- Grizzlies trade goaltender Dryden McKay to the Bloomington Bison for goaltender Jake Barczewski.

November 3 - Goaltender Kyle Keyser reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

October 29, 2025 - Defenseman Saige Weinstein reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

Utah Grizzlies Theme Nights for the 2025-26 Season

November 14, 2025 - Pucks and Pups.

November 29, 2025 - Hispanic Heritage Night.

December 13, 2025 - Teddy Bear Toss.

December 27, 2025 - Community Night (Pregame Farmer's Market"

January 17, 2026 - Youth Sports Night.

January 31, 2026 - Guns N Hoses.

February 14, 2026 - Valentine's Day.

February 27th and 28th, 2026 - Grizz Fight Cancer Weekend.

March 14, 2026 - Military Night.

March 27, 2026 - Wild West Night.

April 4, 2026 - Star Wars Night.

April 11, 2026 - Fan Appreciation Night (Final Regular Season Game in Grizzlies History).

Utah Grizzlies 2025-2026 Roster

Forwards (14): Maxim Barbashev, Adam Berg, Danny Dzhaniyev, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt, Tyler Gratton, Rilen Kovacevic, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Griffin Ness, Jack Ricketts, Neil Shea, Stepan Timofeyev, Ty Voit.

Defenseman (8): Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Colby Enns, Christian Felton, Noah Ganske, Garrett Pyke, Luc Salem, Saige Weinstein, Avery Winslow.

Goaltenders (2): Kyle Keyser, Dylan Wells.

2025-2026 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 3-4-1

Home record: 1-3

Road record: 2-1-1

Win percentage: .438

Standings Points: 7

Last 10: 3-4-1

Streak: 0-1

Goals per game: 2.75 (18th) Goals for: 22

Goals against per game: 2.75 (12th) Goals Against: 22

Shots per game: 28.00 (22nd) Total Shots: 224

Shots against per game: 32.75 (21st) Total Shots: 262

Power Play: 4 for 28 - 14.3 % (Tied 19th)

Penalty Kill: 22 for 25 - 88.0 % (6th)

Penalty Minutes: 70.

Shorthanded Goals: 1.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 2.

Record When Scoring First: 1-1-1.

Opposition Scores First: 2-3.

Record in One Goal Games: 0-1-1

Games Decided Past Regulation: 0-0-1

Attendance per game: 3,153.

Team Leaders

Goals: Reed Lebster (5)

Assists: Aiden Hansen-Bukata (5)

Points: Lebster/Neil Shea (6)

Plus/Minus: Many at +1.

PIM: Tyler Gratton (13)

Power Play Points: Hansen-Bukata (3)

Power Play Goals: Lebster (2)

Power Play Assists: Hansen-Bukata (3)

Shots on Goal: Danny Dzhaniyev/Lebster (23)

Shooting Percentage: Jack Ricketts (33.3 %) - Minimum 9 shots

Game Winning Goals: Danny Dzhaniyev/Tyler Gratton/Garrett Pyle (1)

Wins: Dylan Wells (2)

Save %: Wells (.931)

Goals Against Average: Wells (2.52)

Shutouts: Wells (1)

Streaks

Goals: Neil Shea (2) Griffin Ness (1)

Assists: Stepan Timofeyev (2) Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Rilen Kovacevic, Jack Ricketts (1)

Points (2 or more): Shea (3) Ness, Timofeyev (2)







