Railers Receive Michael Suda from Ghost Pirates

Published on November 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has traded for defenseman Michael Suda from the Savannah Ghost Pirates in exchange for future considerations.

Suda, 23, arrives in Worcester for his first full professional season. The 6'1", 187lb defenseman played in two games to begin the season for Savannah. Suda appeared in six games with the team at the end of the 2024-25 season, recording one assist following the conclusion of his collegiate career at Cornell University. Over his four seasons at Cornell, Suda was a two-time ECAC champion (2023-24, & 2024-25). Suda had 23 points (1G, 22A) in 107 games played to go with 42 penalty minutes and a +32 rating.

Prior to collegiate hockey, the Cheektowaga, NY native played in 89 games between the Fargo Force and the Cedar Rapids Roughriders of the United States Hockey League. While in the USHL, Suda recorded ten points (1G, 9A) to go with 43 penalty minutes and a +4 rating.

Worcester Regional Airport is the official airport of the Worcester Railers HC and presenting partner of all Railers transactions.

508 Club Memberships are now on sale for the 2025-26 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.







ECHL Stories from November 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.