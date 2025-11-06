Suda Traded to Worcester

Published on November 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today that they have traded defenseman Michael Suda to the Worcester Railers in exchange for future considerations.

Suda, 23, appeared in eight games with Savannah, recording one goal. The Cheektowaga, New York native turned professional at the end of the 2024-25 campaign following four seasons at Cornell University.

The Ghost Pirates' next home game is Saturday, November 8, at 7:00 p.m., for Alzheimer's Awareness Night presented by Harris Lowry Manton.







