Suda Traded to Worcester
Published on November 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today that they have traded defenseman Michael Suda to the Worcester Railers in exchange for future considerations.
Suda, 23, appeared in eight games with Savannah, recording one goal. The Cheektowaga, New York native turned professional at the end of the 2024-25 campaign following four seasons at Cornell University.
The Ghost Pirates' next home game is Saturday, November 8, at 7:00 p.m., for Alzheimer's Awareness Night presented by Harris Lowry Manton. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. For tickets and more information, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.
ECHL Stories from November 6, 2025
- Suda Traded to Worcester - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Everblades Acquire Anthony Beauchamp from Lions - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Gameday: November 6, 2025 - Utah at Wichita - Utah Grizzlies
- Host Hotel Named for ECHL All Star Classic - Allen Americans
- Host Hotel Named for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Visit Allen - ECHL
- Kenta Isogai Earns First Career Call-Up to Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers News & Notes - November 6, 2025 - Wheeling Nailers
- Manitoba Moose Assign Forward Kevin Conley and Defenseman Dawson Barteaux to the Admirals - Norfolk Admirals
- Stingrays Begin Three-Game Homestand on Sunday Afternoon - South Carolina Stingrays
- Komets Blank Blades 5-0 - Florida Everblades
- Jake McGrew Plays Overtime Hero as Knight Monsters Beat Rush 5-4 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Tahoe Wins Seesaw Game in Overtime, 5-4 - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.