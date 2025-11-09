Ghost Pirates Fall in Overtime Triller
Published on November 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates fell in overtime to the Atlanta Gladiators, 2-1, in their final home game of November.
Savannah struck first just 2:30 into the opening period when Nick Granowicz centered a pass to Matt Koopman, who slammed it home to make it 1-0. Liam Walsh picked up the secondary assist.
Atlanta tied the game later in the first when Kalen Lind tipped in his first professional goal off a shot from Chad Nychuk. Despite heavy pressure from the Gladiators, the game remained even at 1-1 after 20 minutes.
Neither team found the back of the net in the second period, with both clubs unable to capitalize on their first power play opportunities.
After a scoreless third, the game headed to overtime, where Jack Matier netted the winner with 20 seconds remaining, firing a wrist shot into the top-right corner.
Ethan Haider earned the win for Atlanta, stopping 30 of 31 shots. Kirill Gerasimyuk was strong in net for Savannah, turning aside 30 of 32.
The Ghost Pirates are back in action next Friday, November 14, as they begin an eight-game road stretch against the Norfolk Admirals at 7:05 p.m. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. For tickets and more information about upcoming games, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.
