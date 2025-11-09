Vanroboys Recalled to San Jose

Published on November 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Lucas Vanroboys has been recalled by the Barracuda.

Vanroboys, 26, recently had his best game in a Thunder uniform. He scored twice and added an assist on November 5 in a 6-4 loss at Allen. The Thamesville, Ontario native has four points in his last two games.

Prior to turning pro, Vanroboys played a five-year collegiate career. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward spent his first four seasons at Bentley University before transferring to UMass for his final year in 2023-24. He finished with 52 points (14g, 38a) in 140 games at the Division I level. Vanroboys also earned AHA All-American Scholar Athlete honors three seasons in a row.

The Thunder closes a three-game homestand on Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. against Kansas City.

