Thunder Loses First Meeting vs. Mavericks, 5-1

Published on November 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder defenseman Noah Beck (left) faces the Kansas City Mavericks

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed a three-game homestand on Wednesday morning for the team's annual Educational Kids Day Game, falling to Kansas City, 5-1, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Michal Stinil scored the lone Thunder tally early in the third period to give the home team some life. The Mavericks scored quickly and closed down any idea of a comeback attempt.

Nolan Sullivan opened the scoring midway through the first. He outmuscled a Thunder defender near the top of the circles, came in and beat Matt Davis to his glove side to make it 1-0.

Jackson Jutting made it 2-0 at 14:48. Wichita failed to start a rush up the ice near the benches. Jutting collected a pass from David Cotton and fired a shot past Davis for his team-leading seventh of the year.

At 17:45, Zach Uens made it 3-0 with a shorthanded goal. Davis tried to clear the puck up the penalty box side of the ice. Uens was the only player in the vicinity and fired a high rising shot on net that beat him over the glove for his first of the season.

Stinil scored at 1:11 of the third, tallying his fifth of the year and cut the lead to two. Peter Bates fed a pass to Noah Beck in the slot. Beck let it go on net and was initially stopped by Jack LaFontaine. Stinil stayed with the play and put home a rebound to make it 3-1.

Jimmy Glynn re-gained a three-goal advantage at 6:03. He intercepted a pass near the Thunder line, came in all alone and beat Davis for his first of the year.

Kansas City tacked on an empty-netter from Landon McCallum at 18:49 to close the scoring.

Stinil has goals in two of his last three games. Bates and Beck collected helpers, giving each of them points in two of their last three outings.

Wichita was 0-for-3 on the power play. Kansas City went 0-for-1 on the man advantage.

The Thunder will begin a six-game road trip starting on Friday night in Independence in a rematch against the Mavericks. Opening faceoff is set for 7:05 p.m.

