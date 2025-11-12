Oilers Partner with OHSO, Safe Kids Tulsa to Host Free Car Seat Check Up

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, are hosting a free car seat checkup at WeStreet Ice Center - located at 4143 S. Yale Ave. - alongside OHSO and Safe Kids Tulsa on Saturday, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. until noon

Certified Child Passenger Technicians will be on site providing instruction, tips and assistance for parents and caregivers on the proper installation and use of both car seats and booster seats. Families are encouraged to bring their children and car seats for a personalized safety check specific to every child and vehicle to ensure the safest travel possible.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, EMSA and the City of Tulsa Fire Department will bring emergency vehicles to tour and a seat belt rollover simulator to demonstrate the importance of safe driving and proper installation of car and booster seats.

"Our goal is to make sure every child in Tulsa rides safely," Oilers' Vice President of Brand and Marketing Amy Henderson said. "We hope that this event brings families, safety experts and first responders together to help educate, prevent injuries and save lives."

Even those experienced with car seat installation are encouraged to attend and certify their car seat is fully safe. A study from Safe Kids Worldwide found that 59 percent of car seats are installed incorrectly.

"This event is about protecting kids and empowering parents," OHSO Communications Manager Megan Cardenas said. "We're hoping by bringing safety experts, community partners, and first responders together that we're helping families make small adjustments that can save lives."

Saturday's Car Seat Checkup will take place in the parking lot of the WeStreet Ice Center, providing plenty of space for attendees to receive a free car and booster seat checkup and participate in the safety demonstrations. The event is open to the public of all ages and no appointment is necessary.

For more information or an on-site media contact, email Amy Henderson at Amy@tulsaoilers.com.







