Rush Game Notes: November 12, 2025 - Rush at Indy Fuel

(FISHERS, Ind.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, take on the Indy Fuel in their first out-of-division series of the season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST (5:00 p.m. MST) on Wednesday at Fishers Event Center.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush rattled off five consecutive goals, including four in the third period, to come from behind and defeat Tahoe, 5-2, at The Monument Ice Arena on Saturday. Tahoe, as they did in all three games of the series, scored twice in the first period and led 2-0 at the intermission. Rasmus Ekström got the Rush on the board in the second, then the offense came alive in the third. Carter Wilkie tied the game with 12 minutes remaining, then Ekström tallied his second of the night for the lead just 12 seconds later. Ryan Wagner continued his goal-scoring streak, burying for the fourth consecutive game to give the Rush insurance with two minutes to play. Wilkie hit an empty net goal to ice it.

THE FIRST COMEBACK

Saturday's win was the first come-from-behind victory the Rush have picked up this season. It was Rapid City's first win when not scoring first, trailing after the first period, and trailing after the second.

STOUT SECONDS

The Rush were dominant in second periods all last week against Tahoe. Rapid City outscored the Knight Monsters by a total of 5-1. They won the shot differential by at least double each night, and by more than triple in the series, 56-18. The Rush are 5th in the ECHL with 34.9 shots on goal per game.

WHAT A THIRD

As if Wednesday's 4-0 run wasn't good enough, the Rush capped off a 5-0 run by scoring four times in the third period, their best goal output all season. With more than 4,400 fans in the building for Veterans Appreciation Night, it was much needed.

FOUR IN A ROW

Ryan Wagner upped his career-best goal-scoring streak to four when he sniped a high wrist shot to extend the Rush lead late on Saturday. The captain has a point in seven straight games, also his longest streak as a pro.

KING OF THE ROOKS

Carter Wilkie has been everything the Rush could ask for at the first-line center position. The 25-year-old from Calgary leads all ECHL rookies, untied, with seven goals and 11 points in 10 games.

WAS THAT A RE-RUN?

Saturday's game followed the same script as last year's Veterans Appreciation Night game: the Rush falling behind 2-0 in the first period, only to rip off five straight goals and win, 5-2. The only thing missing this time was a heavyweight fight at center ice!

WELCOMING NEW FRIENDS

The Rush acquired two players from the Toledo Walleye on Tuesday: forward Darian Pilon and defenseman Bobby Russell. Both men have played multiple ECHL seasons. They are expected to join the Rush on this road trip.

SEEING OLD FRIENDS

We will see two members of the 2024-25 Rush squad suit up for Indy: defenseman Holden Wale and forward Dustin Manz.

'CIRCLING' THIS ONE

Tonight is the Rush's first time inside the 12-month-old, $170 million Fishers Event Center. It is Rapid City's first game against the Indy Fuel since May 23, 2021, and first trip to the 'Circle City' since February of 2021. The Rush are 5-4 all-time against the Fuel.

