Komets Name Alex Aleardi Captain

Published on November 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced today that forward Alex Aleardi has been named the team's 42nd captain. Aleardi joins Colin Chin and Kaleigh Schrock as the only Fort Wayne natives to be named captain. Last season, the 33-year-old veteran played in 71 games with the Komets, scoring 23 goals and 23 assists while leading the team with seven game-winning goals, and scored 12 points (6a, 6a) in 13 playoff games.

This season, Aleardi has scored four goals and recorded four assists in 9 games. Anthony Petruzzelli, Jalen Smereck, Zach Jordan, and Jayden Grubbe will serve as alternate captains. The Komets play on the road this Friday in Kalamazoo and Saturday in Toledo.

Tickets for the November 21, home opening game versus Bloomington are on sale now at the Allen County War Memorial ticket office and at komets.com.

Upcoming Promotions

Friday, November 21 - Opening Night! Be the first through the doors and score your magnet schedule for the 2025-26 season as the Komets take on Bloomington at 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, November 22 -- Neon Night - Presented by the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana: Komets will be wearing their new neon jerseys for the first time this season! The first 6,000 fan through the doors will receive Orange Light-Up Neon Wands to create an atmosphere you will not want to miss, courtesy of Fan Cave Tickets.

Kids Seat FREE Night: Receive a FREE Kids ticket courtesy of Lutheran Health Network and Aunt Millie's with the purchase of any regular-priced adult ticket! Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office to take advantage of this offer.

Chuck-A-Puck Night: Play Chuck-A-Puck presented by All-American Stores in the 2nd Intermission for a chance to win FREE Gas for a Year, plus other great prizes from Komets Partners!

Sunday, November 23 -- Blackout Night: The Komets will be wearing their blackout jerseys! Get yours at the game or at the Komets Shop.

Meijer Family Nights + Post Game Skate: Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office and get four Upper Arena Tickets for just $60! Also, bring your skates to go out on the ice after the game!

See Komets Schedule See Komets Roster Interview Zoom link

Komet hockey on WXKE - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets - Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.







ECHL Stories from November 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.