Komets Take Down Everblades in a Shootout
Published on November 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets finished their three-game series in Florida with a 4-3 shootout victory over the Everblades.
Josh Groll got the Komets going with his fourth goal of the season at 2:35 of the first period with an assist from defenseman Beau Akey. Still, the Everblades quickly erased the Komets' early lead with a score at 3:32, snapping goaltender Samuel Jonsson's shutout streak at 184:34. Groll promptly gave the lead back to the Komets with his second of the match, with a helper from veteran Alex Aleardi, to make the game 2-1 after the first period.
In the second period, Aleradi picked up his fourth goal of the season at 10:06 to push the Komet lead to 3-1 heading into the second intermission.
The third period opened with a Florida goal at 5:01 to cut the Komet lead to one. Austin Magera was assessed a tripping penalty at 7:49, which led to the Everblades tying the game at 9:26.
After a scoreless overtime period, the game was decided in a shootout, as Jonsson stopped all three shooters he faced, leading to James Stefan netting the game-winning goal over the glove of Florida goaltender Cam Johnson to send the Komets home with two points. Jonsson finished the game with 20 saves.
