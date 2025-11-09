Steelheads Top Mavericks 2-1 to Close out Week with Two Points
Published on November 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
The Idaho Steelheads (5-5-1-0) defeated the Kansas City Mavericks (5-4-0-0) by a score of 2-1 inside Cable Dahmer Arena Saturday night to cap off their three-game series with a two-point win. The Steelheads next play on Friday at 7:10 p.m. MT on the road against the Utah Grizzlies.
Kansas City broke the ice early in the game as Justin Janicke scored on a 2-on-1 rush from the right wing at 2:43 from a pass by Jackson Jutting. The goal marked Janicke's first goal of the season.
In the middle frame the Steelheads crafted their response. First up it was Nick Portz netting his third goal of the season on the power play as he banged a puck by Ian Shane from the crease four minutes into the period. Then, later in the frame, Charlie Dodero lifted a puck from deep in his own zone to Nick Canade near the offensive blue line where Canade settled it and scored over the right shoulder of Shane to give the Steelheads a 2-1 lead at 15:21 of the period.
Neither team would score the rest of the way, and after a successful defense of their lead that included a Kansas City 6-on-5 attack, the Steelheads walked away with the 2-1 win and two points.
Idaho's Arno Tiefensee made 27 saves on 28 shots in the win, while Kansas City's Ian Shane made 17 saves on 19 shots in the loss.
ICCU THREE STARS
Nick Canade (IDH, 1-0-1, +1, 2 shots)
Justin Janicke (KC, 1-0-1, 0, 6 shots)
Nick Portz (IDH, 1-0-1, 0, 2 shots)
Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/ 1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket".
ECHL Stories from November 8, 2025
- Gargoyles Fight Hard But Wheeling Takes Game 3, 2-1 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Ghost Pirates Fall in Overtime Triller - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Fuel Win the Weekend with 3-1 Victory on Saturday - Indy Fuel
- Swamp Rabbits Outlast Orlando for Fourth Straight Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Preview: Royals vs. Lions, November 9th - Game 9/72 - Reading Royals
- Komets Take Down Everblades in a Shootout - Fort Wayne Komets
- K-Wings Overtaken by Walleye, Split Home & Home Series - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Welcome over 5,000 to Home Opener, Fall Short to Lions, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Roy, Kelly Tally First Professional Goals in 5-2 Win Over Wings - Toledo Walleye
- Matier Exterminates Ghost Pirates in Thrilling 2-1 Overtime Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Stingrays Handle Icemen, 4-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Score OT Victory over Adirondack on Cancer Night - Norfolk Admirals
- Blades Fall in Shootout After Big Third Period Comeback - Florida Everblades
- Steelheads Top Mavericks 2-1 to Close out Week with Two Points - Idaho Steelheads
- Jimmy Dowd Jr. Scores Twice in 3-2 OT Loss to Admirals - Adirondack Thunder
- Rush Rip off Five Unanswered, Win on Veterans Appreciation Night - Rapid City Rush
- Nailers Sweep Gargoyles for 500th Road Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Railers Drop Saturday Matchup 8-1 to Mariners - Worcester Railers HC
- Vanroboys Recalled to San Jose - Wichita Thunder
- Five Goal Second Periods Gives Mariners Blowout Win in Worcester - Maine Mariners
- Knight Monsters Can't Complete Sweep as Rapid City Takes Saturday Contest 5-2 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- O'Brien Nets Hat Trick and Heartlanders Stomp Cincinnati, 8-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Fall to Heartlanders on Saturday Afternoon - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Transactions - November 8 - ECHL
- Bison Sign Forward Ilya Tsulygin - Bloomington Bison
- Tim Rego Sent to the Swamp Rabbits from Reign - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Canucks (AHL) Recall Poisson & Koskenvuo, K-Wings Sign Goaltender Pavicich - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rush Game Notes: November 8, 2025 - Rush vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Eye Win over Komets on Military Night - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Steelheads Top Mavericks 2-1 to Close out Week with Two Points
- Steelheads Fall to Mavericks, 3-2, in OT on Kansas City Practice Rink
- Steelheads Defeated by Mavericks 5-2 in Kansas City Kid's Day Game
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 3
- Steelheads Lose Second Straight in 5-2 Defeat to Knight Monsters