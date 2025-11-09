Steelheads Top Mavericks 2-1 to Close out Week with Two Points

Published on November 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







The Idaho Steelheads (5-5-1-0) defeated the Kansas City Mavericks (5-4-0-0) by a score of 2-1 inside Cable Dahmer Arena Saturday night to cap off their three-game series with a two-point win. The Steelheads next play on Friday at 7:10 p.m. MT on the road against the Utah Grizzlies.

Kansas City broke the ice early in the game as Justin Janicke scored on a 2-on-1 rush from the right wing at 2:43 from a pass by Jackson Jutting. The goal marked Janicke's first goal of the season.

In the middle frame the Steelheads crafted their response. First up it was Nick Portz netting his third goal of the season on the power play as he banged a puck by Ian Shane from the crease four minutes into the period. Then, later in the frame, Charlie Dodero lifted a puck from deep in his own zone to Nick Canade near the offensive blue line where Canade settled it and scored over the right shoulder of Shane to give the Steelheads a 2-1 lead at 15:21 of the period.

Neither team would score the rest of the way, and after a successful defense of their lead that included a Kansas City 6-on-5 attack, the Steelheads walked away with the 2-1 win and two points.

Idaho's Arno Tiefensee made 27 saves on 28 shots in the win, while Kansas City's Ian Shane made 17 saves on 19 shots in the loss.

ICCU THREE STARS

Nick Canade (IDH, 1-0-1, +1, 2 shots)

Justin Janicke (KC, 1-0-1, 0, 6 shots)

Nick Portz (IDH, 1-0-1, 0, 2 shots)

