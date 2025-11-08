Bison Sign Forward Ilya Tsulygin

Published on November 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison Head Coach and VP of Hockey Operations, Phillip Barski, announced today that the team has signed forward Ilya Tsulygin.

Tsulygin, 23, played in Hungary's Erste Liga for the last three seasons with Budapest Jegkorong Akademia Hockey Club and DEAC, and recorded 138 points (58g, 80a) in 123 games.

He also added seven points in 22 playoff games in Erste Liga and recorded nine points (4g, 5a) in eight games for the Hungarian Ice Hockey Federation.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Minsk, Belarus, native played Junior hockey in Belarus and Russia.

