Rush Game Notes: November 8, 2025 - Rush vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters

Rapid City Rush forward Rasmus Ekström faces off with the Tahoe Knight Monsters

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, face off with the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Veterans Appreciation Night, presented by FourFront Design and Bluepeak Internet. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. MST on Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Tahoe Knight Monsters pitched a perfect game on the power play to down the Rush, 5-3, on Friday. Ryan Wagner opened the scoring in the first period with his third goal of the season. Briley Wood scored in the second on a backdoor deflection. Rasmus Ekström capitalized on an offensive zone turnover for his first home goal in the third period, but Tahoe had an answer for every Rush salvo, and the comeback effort fell short.

HONORING AN AMERICAN HERO

During the first intermission of tonight's Veterans Appreciation Night game, the Rush organization will honor Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza, a U.S. Marine who was killed in Kabul during the evacuation of American troops in 2021. LCpl Espinoza's parents and two of his siblings will be in attendance.

ANOTHER STRONG SECOND

Wednesday's second period was the Rush's best period of the season, outscoring Tahoe 3-0 and outshooting them 19-4, part of a 4-0 run that vaulted them into the lead. Last night, Rapid City outshot the Knight Monsters 23-7 in the second and picked up an early goal from Briley Wood. However, Tahoe capitalized on a power play late and still managed to take a lead into the locker room.

NOT FOR A LACK OF SHOTS

Between the second and third periods, the Rush have outshot Tahoe 70-31 over the first two games of this series. Rapid City is sixth in the ECHL with 34.4 shots on goal per game this season.

THERE HE IS AGAIN!

Ryan Wagner rides a three-game goal streak into tonight, his first three goals of the season. He has scored the Rush's first goal in both games this series. Wagner is tied for sixth in the league with 11 points.

INTO THE 40s

The Rush have reached 40 shots on goal in both games this series and four times already this season. Rapid City only did so nine times all of last year.

AC DROPS 'EM

Aaron Chiarot picked up his first professional fight when he took on former Rush forward Anthony Collins in the second period. It must have worked; Briley Wood scored a game-tying goal less than a minute later.

