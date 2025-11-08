Tahoe's Power Play Stings Rush, Rapid City Falls, 5-3
Published on November 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, SD) The Tahoe Knight Monsters pitched a perfect game on the power play to down the Rapid City Rush, 5-3, at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday.
Tahoe went 3-for-3 on the man advantage and added a shorthanded goal.
Ryan Wagner opened the scoring in the first period with his third goal of the season, a combination play in transition with his linemates, Blake Bennett and Carter Wilkie. Wagner has scored in three straight games.
Tahoe scored twice late in the first to take a 2-1 lead. The Rush dominated the shots and possession time in the second, outshooting the Knight Monsters 23-7 and getting a game-tying goal early in the period from Briley Wood, who deflected a backdoor centering pass from Xavier Bernard into the net. However, Tahoe used their power play to grab the lead late in the second, and led 3-2 at the 40-minute mark.
In the third, the Knight Monsters doubled their lead with a shorthanded goal. Rasmus Ekström responded, capitalizing on an offensive zone turnover to cut the lead in half, 4-3. The comeback effort fell short, as Tahoe earned another power play and converted, making the score 5-3 which held final.
Samuel Mayer scored two of Tahoe's power play goals and earned first star of the game. Jordan Papirny made 38 saves on 41 shots to earn the win. Arsenii Sergeev stopped 26 and took the loss. This is the fourth time in nine games the Rush have reached 40 shots on goal.
The Rush and Knight Monsters conclude their three-game series Saturday, with an earlier 4:05 p.m. puck drop for Veterans Appreciation Night, presented by FourFront Design and Bluepeak Internet.
Next game: Saturday, November 8 vs. Tahoe. 4:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.
