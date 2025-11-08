Keyser Stops 29 Shots to Blank Thunder, 2-0
Published on November 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, KS - Wichita closed a tough stretch of seven games in 10 days, falling to Utah, 2-0, on Friday night in front of 11,860 fans in attendance at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Kyle Keyser stopped all 29 shots he faced to earn his sixth career shutout.
Utah had a ton of pressure in the early going of the game. The Grizzlies outshot the Thunder 13-8 in the first, but the contest headed into the intermission without a goal.
In the second, Luke Manning broke the ice with his first of the season. Utah created a turnover in the neutral zone and started an odd man chance that went the other way. Manning redirected a shot from Reed Lebster that caught Matt Davis off-guard and made it 1-0.
The Grizzlies made it 2-0 with a power play goal late in the frame. Spencer Blackwell was sent off for a boarding call at 18:15. Neil Shea recorded his fourth of the year at 19:19, receiving a pass at the left circle and beat Davis to the glove side.
Wichita couldn't get much going in the third period. Keyser stopped all seven shots he faced. The Utah defense was suffocating in the final 20 minutes and held the Thunder offense off the board.
The shutout was the first time this season that the Thunder were held without a goal. Noah Beck and Tyrone Bronte led the way with four shots each.
Wichita went 0-for-3 on the power play. Utah was 1-for-3 on the man advantage.
The Thunder closes a three-game homestand on Wednesday morning with the annual Educational Kids Day Game starting at 10:30 a.m.
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder battle the Utah Grizzlies
ECHL Stories from November 7, 2025
- Kyle Keyser Earns a 29 Save Shutout in the Grizzlies' 2-0 Victory at Wichita - Utah Grizzlies
- Komets' Streak Ends with 5-2 Loss - Fort Wayne Komets
- Keyser Stops 29 Shots to Blank Thunder, 2-0 - Wichita Thunder
- Gladiators Open Road Trip with 5-2 Victory in Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Blades Extinguish Komets 5-2 - Florida Everblades
- 'Clones Win Big, Defeat Heartlanders 9-2 on Shutout the Hate Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Americans Fall to Oilers 4-1 - Allen Americans
- Railers Lose Weekend-Opener 4-0 to Mariners - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Ignite, Beat Walleye Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fuel Shut out Bison 5-0 in First Home Win - Indy Fuel
- Admirals Cruise to Friday Night Victory over Adirondack - Norfolk Admirals
- Five-Round Shootout Produces Five Straight Wins for Wheeling - Wheeling Nailers
- Heartlanders Turned Away by Cyclones, 9-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Andreev's Hat Trick Propels Mariners into First Place - Maine Mariners
- Fuel Top Bison 5-0 - Bloomington Bison
- Walleye Comeback Falls Short in Friday Night Contest in Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Adirondack's Matt Salhany Scores in 4-1 Loss to Norfolk - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - November 7 - ECHL
- Canucks (AHL) Recall Loan of Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Perets Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Gerasimyuk Reassigned to Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Grizzlies Gameday: November 7, 2025 - Utah at Wichita - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Game Notes: November 7, 2025 - Rush vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Face Komets on Swampee's Birthday - Florida Everblades
- Americans Open Two-Game Series in Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Gargoyles Battle Back Late But Fall Short in Series Opener against Wheeling - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Thunder Holds off Grizzlies on Thursday Night for 6-4 Win - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Fall 6-4 at Wichita on Thursday Night - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.