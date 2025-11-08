Keyser Stops 29 Shots to Blank Thunder, 2-0

Published on November 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder battle the Utah Grizzlies

WICHITA, KS - Wichita closed a tough stretch of seven games in 10 days, falling to Utah, 2-0, on Friday night in front of 11,860 fans in attendance at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Kyle Keyser stopped all 29 shots he faced to earn his sixth career shutout.

Utah had a ton of pressure in the early going of the game. The Grizzlies outshot the Thunder 13-8 in the first, but the contest headed into the intermission without a goal.

In the second, Luke Manning broke the ice with his first of the season. Utah created a turnover in the neutral zone and started an odd man chance that went the other way. Manning redirected a shot from Reed Lebster that caught Matt Davis off-guard and made it 1-0.

The Grizzlies made it 2-0 with a power play goal late in the frame. Spencer Blackwell was sent off for a boarding call at 18:15. Neil Shea recorded his fourth of the year at 19:19, receiving a pass at the left circle and beat Davis to the glove side.

Wichita couldn't get much going in the third period. Keyser stopped all seven shots he faced. The Utah defense was suffocating in the final 20 minutes and held the Thunder offense off the board.

The shutout was the first time this season that the Thunder were held without a goal. Noah Beck and Tyrone Bronte led the way with four shots each.

Wichita went 0-for-3 on the power play. Utah was 1-for-3 on the man advantage.

The Thunder closes a three-game homestand on Wednesday morning with the annual Educational Kids Day Game starting at 10:30 a.m.

