Oilers Score Four Against Americans For Fourth Straight Win

Published on November 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, defeated the Allen Americans 4-1 on Friday night for a fourth straight win in the first of fifteen meetings this season between the two clubs.

Coulson Pitre opened his scoring account on the season, sniping Marco Costantini short side during a two-on-two transitional rush, putting the Oilers on top 1-0 6:41 into the action. Ryan Lautenbach added to Tulsa's lead, roofing the puck on a tip from a Tanner Faith slapshot with 4:40 remaining in the frame. Thomas Caron pulled the Americans back within one, finishing a rebound scramble in the final 90 seconds of the opening frame on a third chance following a pair of saves from Vyacheslav Buteyets.

Both teams failed to convert a power-play opportunity in the second period - an unblemished frame for both Buteyets and Costantini.

Duggie Lagrone became the third Oiler to score his first of the season, following up on a net-mouth rebound with 4:02 left to end the scoring drought and restore Tulsa's two-goal lead. Josh Nelson scored his team-leading fifth of the season, dusting off an empty-net goal, with Justin Michaelian adding his second assist of the night on the 4-1 scoreline-closing goal.

The Oilers and Americans are back at it Sunday, Nov. 7 for meeting two of 15, with puck drop at 3:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

--

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers







ECHL Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.