Oilers Score Four Against Americans For Fourth Straight Win
Published on November 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, defeated the Allen Americans 4-1 on Friday night for a fourth straight win in the first of fifteen meetings this season between the two clubs.
Coulson Pitre opened his scoring account on the season, sniping Marco Costantini short side during a two-on-two transitional rush, putting the Oilers on top 1-0 6:41 into the action. Ryan Lautenbach added to Tulsa's lead, roofing the puck on a tip from a Tanner Faith slapshot with 4:40 remaining in the frame. Thomas Caron pulled the Americans back within one, finishing a rebound scramble in the final 90 seconds of the opening frame on a third chance following a pair of saves from Vyacheslav Buteyets.
Both teams failed to convert a power-play opportunity in the second period - an unblemished frame for both Buteyets and Costantini.
Duggie Lagrone became the third Oiler to score his first of the season, following up on a net-mouth rebound with 4:02 left to end the scoring drought and restore Tulsa's two-goal lead. Josh Nelson scored his team-leading fifth of the season, dusting off an empty-net goal, with Justin Michaelian adding his second assist of the night on the 4-1 scoreline-closing goal.
The Oilers and Americans are back at it Sunday, Nov. 7 for meeting two of 15, with puck drop at 3:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.
--
