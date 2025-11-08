Admirals Cruise to Friday Night Victory over Adirondack
Published on November 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - Coming off back-to-back losses in Wheeling, the Norfolk Admirals returned home Friday night to open a five-game homestand against the Adirondack Thunder. Behind a pair of goals from Brandon Osmundson, the Admirals got back in the win column with a convincing 4-1 victory.
Isaac Poulter made his fourth start of the season between the pipes and turned in a stellar performance, stopping 21 of 22 shots in the win.
Norfolk wasted no time establishing momentum, striking twice in the opening period. Six minutes in, Osmundson capitalized on a rebound from David Jankowski's shot to make it 1-0. Later in the frame, rookie forward Kristóf Papp notched his first professional goal, a perfectly timed redirection, to double the Admirals' lead heading into the first intermission.
Adirondack responded midway through the second period as Matt Salhany beat Poulter with a wrist shot to cut the deficit in half. But the Admirals had an answer just minutes later, Osmundson buried his second of the night and third of the season to restore Norfolk's two-goal cushion. The Admirals carried that 3-1 lead into the final frame, controlling the pace on both ends of the ice.
In the third, Norfolk sealed the deal when Jaydon Dureau netted his second goal of the season with an empty-netter to make it 4-1. From start to finish, the Admirals delivered a complete team effort, cruising to a well-earned Friday night victory at Scope.
Sentara Three Stars of the Game
1. NOR - B. Osmundson (2 goals, +1)
2. NOR - I. Poulter (21 saves off 22 shots faced)
3. NOR - K. Papp (1 goal, +2)
Next Up
Game two between the Admirals and Thunder is set for Saturday night inside Norfolk Scope as the Admirals fight cancer by wearing their new specialty pink uniforms. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
