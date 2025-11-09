Admirals Score Ot Victory Over Adirondack On Cancer Night

Published on November 9, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk, VA -- The Norfolk Admirals made it two in a row on Saturday night, grinding out a 3-2 overtime win against the Adirondack Thunder on Fight Cancer Night at Norfolk Scope.

Isaac Poulter got the start once again and was solid between the pipes, stopping 21 of 23 shots to help Norfolk pick up its second straight win.

It looked like the Admirals struck early when Kristóf Papp buried a shot just over a minute into the game, but after review, the goal was waved off. That didn't slow them down for long. A few shifts later, Kevin Conley ripped one from the slot to officially open the scoring and notch his first goal as an Admiral since being reassigned from the Manitoba Moose. Norfolk carried that 1-0 lead into the first intermission, outshooting Adirondack 7-5.

The Thunder tilted the ice their way for much of the second period and were rewarded when Jimmy Dowd Jr. got a lucky bounce to tie the game 1-1. But with the clock winding down, Conley struck again, this time firing a wrister from the left circle with 13 seconds left in the period to give Norfolk a 2-1 edge heading into the third.

Adirondack answered early in the final frame when Dowd Jr. scored his second of the night from the blue line to make it 2-2. The Admirals had a golden chance to win it late with a 5-on-3 power play, but couldn't find the back of the net, sending things to overtime.

In the extra frame, David Jankowski played hero, scoring his first goal as an Admiral to send the Scope crowd into celebration and cap off an emotional Fight Cancer Night with a thrilling 3-2 win.

Sentara Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - K. Conley (2 goals, +1)

2. NOR - D. Jankowski (OT Game-winning goal)

3. ADK - J. Dowd Jr. (2 goals, +2)

Next Up

The Admirals and Thunder wrap up their three-game weekend set on Sunday afternoon inside Norfolk Scope. Norfolk will be back on local television, airing live on The Spot 27 Norfolk, with puck drop scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

