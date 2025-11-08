Andreev's Hat Trick Propels Mariners into First Place

Published on November 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, moved into a tie for first place in the North Division, with a 4-0 win over the Worcester Railers on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Luke Cavallin posted a 27-save shutout while Max Andreev registered Maine's second hat of the season. With the win, the Mariners extended their point streak to six games (4-0-1-1).

It didn't take the Mariners long to strike for a 1-0 lead. An early Railers penalty led to Brooklyn Kalmikov's power play goal just:58 into the game, finding a rebound in front of Worcester netminder Tristan Lennox and burying his fourth goal of the season. The Mariners pelted Lennox with 15 first period shots, carrying their 1-0 lead into the intermission.

The Mariners continued firing shots on goal, with 22 more in the middle frame, and finally got an insurance goal in the final moments of the period. With just 17 seconds remaining, Max Andreev, camped on the doorstep, tipped in Loke Johansson's shot from the blue line, doubling the Maine lead through 40 minutes.

Andreev struck again less than two minutes into the third, adding a power play goal when Brooklyn Kalmikov's shot was loose between Lennox's pads. Trailing 3-0, the Railers pulled the goaltender with three minutes to go, and Andreev tucked a wraparound into the empty net to complete the hat trick at 16:48. It was Maine's second hat trick in the last two weeks, following Jacob Hudson's three-goal game against Wheeling on October 25th. Both were "natural hat tricks."

Cavallin's shutout was also his second of the season, both against Worcester. It was the ninth of his ECHL career. Brooklyn Kalmikov finished the night with four points (one goal, three assists).

The Mariners (5-1-1-1) will travel to Worcester for the rest of the weekend, visiting the DCU Center on Saturday at 6:05 PM and Sunday at 3:05 PM. They're back on home ice on Sunday, November 23rd for "Throwback Night" against the Norfolk Admirals at 3 PM. The promotion includes "throwback ticket prices" of $10, not including Ticketmaster fees.

Single game tickets for all 36 regular season home games are available at

MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages including the 207 Club, half-season and 12-game plans, 12-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.