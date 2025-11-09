Five Goal Second Periods Gives Mariners Blowout Win in Worcester

November 8, 2025

Maine Mariners News Release







WORCESTER, MA - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins scored five goals in the second period, highlighted by Lynden McCallum's hat trick as they routed the Worcester Railers, 8-1 for their third win in a row. The Mariners now have points in seven straight games (5-0-1-1).

The Mariners opened the scoring less than four minutes in, with Linus Hemstrom's glove side wrister from the right circle beating Henrik Tikkanen at 3:47. Sebastian Vidmar led the rush into the zone, feeding Hemstrom for his second goal of the season, and the lone strike of the first period.

Lynden McCallum scored back-to-back goals at 1:49 and 2:06 of the second to build the lead to 3-0. His first came on a deflected Tristan Thompson drive from the blue line, followed by a loose puck jammed in near the side of the net. From there, the Mariners power play went to work, getting goals from Jacob Hudson, and McCallum's hat trick finisher, just over two minutes apart at 15:42 and 17:55. With 1:40 left in the frame, Xander Lamppa's tip-in completed the five-goal period.

For the first time in eight-and-a-half periods, the Railers finally scored a goal against the Mariners, when at 10:07 of the third, Jesse Nurmi's shot in the slot beat the glove of Brad Arvanitis. Each team had a goal waived off before the Mariners netted two in the final 1:19, from Lamppa and Jaxon Bellamy - Bellamy's first professional goal, and Maine's third power play tally of the night. Bellamy completed the "Gordie Howe Hat Trick," with a goal, and assist, and a fight.

Arvanitis stopped 25 of 26 shots for his first win of the season, and 32nd in his Mariners career, tying Connor LaCouvee for most in Mariners franchise history.

The Mariners (6-1-1-1) play one more with the Railers on Sunday afternoon at DCU Center, a 3:05 PM puck drop. They're back on home ice on Sunday, November 23rd for "Throwback Night" against the Norfolk Admirals at 3 PM. The promotion includes "throwback ticket prices" of $10, not including Ticketmaster fees.

